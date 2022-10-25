ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Golden Alert cancelled, missing Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been cancelled after a missing Louisville woman was found safely Tuesday morning, according to an LMPD representative. A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman who reportedly suffers from dementia. Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeff's Donuts opens new location in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts has opened its fourth location in Fern Creek. The new location is at 6405 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, which is just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. "The location is ideal for Jeff's - great visibility, easy in and out, and a wonderful...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
HARRODSBURG, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OWEN COUNTY, KY

