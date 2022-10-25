Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he suffered a graze wound from a reported carjacking. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
Wave 3
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm...
Golden Alert cancelled, missing Louisville woman found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been cancelled after a missing Louisville woman was found safely Tuesday morning, according to an LMPD representative. A Golden Alert has been issued for a 55-year-old Louisville woman who reportedly suffers from dementia. Metro Police say Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen near...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 34-year-old man shot to death at apartment complex near Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 34-year-old Louisville man who was shot to death at an apartment complex near Fern Creek Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Leonard Werner. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the...
wdrb.com
Jeff's Donuts opens new location in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts has opened its fourth location in Fern Creek. The new location is at 6405 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, which is just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. "The location is ideal for Jeff's - great visibility, easy in and out, and a wonderful...
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed at Fern Creek apartment complex identified by coroner
The man shot and killed at a Fern Creek apartment complex has been identified by the coroner. Leonard Werner, 34, died on the scene of the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place a little before 9 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Werner...
wdrb.com
'Happy tears' | Salem community has been waiting for an arrest in 5-year-old's death
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The small town of Salem, Indiana, came together to make sure an 'unknown angel' had a proper memorial. They say their prayers of justice have been answered. On Wednesday, police said Dejuane Ludie Anderson murdered her 5-year-old son and dumped his body in a suitcase in...
Wave 3
LIVE: Indiana State Police update case of child found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police in Sellersburg update the case by announcing the arrests of two people and identify the child found dead. The identity of the child found dead in the suitcase is 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested in...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
wdrb.com
LMPD officers pass out candy, decorate their vehicles for Halloween at Trunk or Treat event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of decorating pumpkins this Halloween, some teenagers decorated police cars. It was all part of the Louisville Metro Police Department Youth Advisory Council's Trunk or Treat program. Little kids went trick-or-treating for candy at each of the decorated cruisers. The Advisory Council is youth-led and...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
WLKY.com
Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
Fox 19
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
