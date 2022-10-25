ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the polls for early...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Watch: Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meet, Fail To Agree On Bannister Interim Position – Mike Swanson

Today at 5:00 PM the Pittsyvlania County Board Of Supervisors met for a called meeting to discuss the applicants for the interim Bannister seat. They had a discussion before going into a closed session to hear from the different applicants, after which they failed to agree on any candidate, thereby passing the decision on to the circuit court judge, who is expected to rule by Thursday.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?

No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Ambassador program beginning to make a difference in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall has arrived in Roanoke’s Market Square and members of the Ambassador Program Clean Team have found plenty of work clearing fallen leaves. But that’s just the beginning of the jobs they’ve tackled since the program started in mid-September. “I see the numbers...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Officer Receives MADD Virginia Award

Danville Police Officer Jacob H. Logan received the 2022 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Virginia award in recognition of his outstanding efforts in combating impaired driving in Danville. The MADD Virginia awards are presented each year to honor and recognize the officers who have been identified by their localities as...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

LewisGale breaks ground on new neonatal care unit

SALEM, Va. – Construction on the neonatal intensive care unit at LewisGale will finally begin after 12 long years of waiting. State Senator David Suetterlein has pushed to have the unit since 2011. “There were a lot of roadblocks, there was some formal opposition along the way, and then...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police in Roanoke investigating shooting on Syracuse Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue Northwest at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 26. Police say they arrived in the area and found a man in a vehicle with serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.

There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

'Let's do this' for safety

More than 175 runners and walker registered for the Jimmy Rich 5K held Saturday at Anglers Park in Danville. The race was in honor of Rich, who was killed by a distracted driver in January while out on a run. "It's amazing to see so many people come out to...
DANVILLE, VA
theroanoker.com

All Students Invited to STEAM Day

STEAM Day will take place Friday, October 28, and is free for participants. Students, parents and teachers are invited to downtown Roanoke for STEAM day on Friday, Oct 28 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. STEAM Day is free for participants – homeschool, private school, public school students all welcome. Roanoke STEAM day offers students interactive learning activities that highlight the fun side of science. It is a wonderful hands-on educational opportunity for anyone interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math (STEAM!) The event takes place at the following locations:
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city

Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery

UPDATE — Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. When police arrived they confirmed the business was a bank. They began to speak with witnesses that claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded the employees hand over money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of money.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man surrenders after three-hour standoff in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) – Vinton police were involved in a three-hour standoff Tuesday. Police say they attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order at a home in the 700 block of Ramada Rd. at 6:13 p.m. They say the resident barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom and made comments that “compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access.”
VINTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Union Hall man falls in SML, dies

A Union Hall man allegedly fell into Smith Mountain Lake and died early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42, of Union Hall. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
UNION HALL, VA

