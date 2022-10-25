Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Stephanie Moon Reynolds Endorses “Vote4Roanoke” / Independents But Not Democrats
Even though Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, beginning in the 1930s-era New Deal with President Franklin D. Roosevelt and continuing until the present, black Americans have been an exceptionally loyal voting bloc for the Democrat Party. In many elections in both Virginia and the US, it is not unusual for Democrat candidates to garner some […]
WSLS
Governor Youngkin visits Roanoke County to show support for Republican candidates
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – We are now less than two weeks away from Election Day. Candidates in Virginia are hitting the campaign trail with supporters like Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Wednesday, Youngkin made an appearance at an early voting rally in Roanoke County, hosted by Spirit of Virginia. Youngkin...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the polls for early...
WSLS
Roanoke City Public Schools leaders start possible redistricting process
ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders at Roanoke City Public Schools are taking a look at redistricting. During a school board meeting on Oct. 11, the board announced a plan to conduct a boundary study to look at options for redistricting. The board is also trying to create as little disruption as possible.
wallstreetwindow.com
Watch: Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meet, Fail To Agree On Bannister Interim Position – Mike Swanson
Today at 5:00 PM the Pittsyvlania County Board Of Supervisors met for a called meeting to discuss the applicants for the interim Bannister seat. They had a discussion before going into a closed session to hear from the different applicants, after which they failed to agree on any candidate, thereby passing the decision on to the circuit court judge, who is expected to rule by Thursday.
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
cardinalnews.org
Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?
No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Ambassador program beginning to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall has arrived in Roanoke’s Market Square and members of the Ambassador Program Clean Team have found plenty of work clearing fallen leaves. But that’s just the beginning of the jobs they’ve tackled since the program started in mid-September. “I see the numbers...
WBTM
Danville Police Officer Receives MADD Virginia Award
Danville Police Officer Jacob H. Logan received the 2022 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Virginia award in recognition of his outstanding efforts in combating impaired driving in Danville. The MADD Virginia awards are presented each year to honor and recognize the officers who have been identified by their localities as...
WSLS
LewisGale breaks ground on new neonatal care unit
SALEM, Va. – Construction on the neonatal intensive care unit at LewisGale will finally begin after 12 long years of waiting. State Senator David Suetterlein has pushed to have the unit since 2011. “There were a lot of roadblocks, there was some formal opposition along the way, and then...
wfxrtv.com
Police in Roanoke investigating shooting on Syracuse Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue Northwest at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 26. Police say they arrived in the area and found a man in a vehicle with serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
chathamstartribune.com
'Let's do this' for safety
More than 175 runners and walker registered for the Jimmy Rich 5K held Saturday at Anglers Park in Danville. The race was in honor of Rich, who was killed by a distracted driver in January while out on a run. "It's amazing to see so many people come out to...
theroanoker.com
All Students Invited to STEAM Day
STEAM Day will take place Friday, October 28, and is free for participants. Students, parents and teachers are invited to downtown Roanoke for STEAM day on Friday, Oct 28 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. STEAM Day is free for participants – homeschool, private school, public school students all welcome. Roanoke STEAM day offers students interactive learning activities that highlight the fun side of science. It is a wonderful hands-on educational opportunity for anyone interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math (STEAM!) The event takes place at the following locations:
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
WSLS
Police presence in Ramada Road area of Vinton due to standoff, authorities say
VINTON, Va. – There was a heavy police presence in the Ramada Road area of Vinton on Tuesday night due to a standoff. On Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., Vinton Police went to the 700 block of Ramada Road to serve an emergency custody order, authorities said. 10 News had...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery
UPDATE — Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. When police arrived they confirmed the business was a bank. They began to speak with witnesses that claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded the employees hand over money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of money.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
wfxrtv.com
Man surrenders after three-hour standoff in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) – Vinton police were involved in a three-hour standoff Tuesday. Police say they attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order at a home in the 700 block of Ramada Rd. at 6:13 p.m. They say the resident barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom and made comments that “compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access.”
Smith Mountain Eagle
Union Hall man falls in SML, dies
A Union Hall man allegedly fell into Smith Mountain Lake and died early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42, of Union Hall. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
Comments / 2