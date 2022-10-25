Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium
Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.
Bears Trading Robert Quinn Was Smart Move for Rebuilding Team
Bears trading Quinn was stroke of genius for rebuilding team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Credit to Ryan Poles where it's due. The Bears' 33-14 pummeling of the New England Patriots on Monday night didn't deter the general manager from the bigger picture task at hand. Rebuilding the roster...
Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in...
numberfire.com
Patriots' Mac Jones expected to start Week 8 clash with Jets
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Week 8's game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Jones reportedly took 90% of the first team reps in practice on Wednesday and will start against the Jets on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Bill Belichick was non-committal on New England's starter, but now it appears Jones will be under center. Bailey Zappe returns to a backup role.
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
After Trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears Should Follow Philadelphia's Path
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7
Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields finds Khalil Herbert for 25-yard score to give Bears lead over Patriots on MNF
Justin Fields is having his most efficient game of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football. Shortly before halftime, with the Bears trailing by 4, Fields found RB Khalil Herbert on a screen pass. Herbert waltzed into the endzone without being touched for the 25-yard score. At the half, Fields...
Why Robert Quinn Trade Was ‘Extremely Hard' for Bears GM Ryan Poles
Why trading Quinn was 'extremely hard' for Ryan Poles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robert Quinn is exactly the type of player the Bears wanted on their roster when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus began reshaping the team. He plays with a high motor on every snap, he’s a reliable veteran who could show young players the ropes, and he’s a really good guy. A really, really good guy. So Poles was earnest when he said it was “extremely hard” to make the decision to trade him to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.
After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
Jalen Hurts Welcomes New Teammate Robert Quinn Amidst Bears Trade
Jalen Hurts welcomes new teammate Robert Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Eagles loaded up on ammunition ahead of a largely anticipated playoff run in the NFC. The team traded a future fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn. The Bears will reportedly pay...
Chicago Bears Injury Report: Larry Borom Has Concussion
Larry Borom pops on Bears injury report with concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One week after having a completely clean bill of health for an entire week, the Bears had a surprising name pop up on their injury report on Wednesday. Larry Borom was officially listed as “did not participate,” although that designation is just a projection since the Bears only held walkthroughs on Wednesday.
Bears' Robert Quinn Trade Was About Future in More Ways Than One
Bears trading Quinn was about future in more ways than one originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke Wednesday after the team traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, there was a common theme. "My job is to do what’s best...
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Justin Fields' Impressive Screen to Khalil Herbert Proof of Bears Progress
Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead. This should have...
