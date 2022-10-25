Why trading Quinn was 'extremely hard' for Ryan Poles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robert Quinn is exactly the type of player the Bears wanted on their roster when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus began reshaping the team. He plays with a high motor on every snap, he’s a reliable veteran who could show young players the ropes, and he’s a really good guy. A really, really good guy. So Poles was earnest when he said it was “extremely hard” to make the decision to trade him to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO