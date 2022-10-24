ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status as Adidas, GAP Cut Ties After Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye "Ye" West has officially lost his billionaire status. Forbes reported Tuesday that West is no longer on their billionaires' list now that his partnership with Adidas is over. The sportswear company officially decided to end their partnership with West, releasing a statement Tuesday saying it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," calling West's recent comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."
WHAS 11

Kanye West Returns to Instagram Amid Controversies, Says He 'Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day'

Kanye "Ye" West is back on Instagram with a new message after the fallout surrounding his latest controversies, including his anti-Semitic comments and controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts. The 45-year-old rapper and designer lost numerous partnerships, collaborations, and deals in the wake of his comments, including ones with Adidas, GAP,...
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
The Independent

As ‘tax the rich’ climate protests hit New York’s liberal East Side, locals have mixed reactions

This week, climate protesters are targeting spots along New York City’s glitzy Park Avenue to protest what they say is the role of the ultra-wealthy in the climate crisis.On Thursday, the protests — led by activist groups like New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and the New York chapters of the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion — demonstrated outside the Upper East Side home of Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of investment firm Blackstone.The protest involved an elaborate replica of an oil well and a zombie-themed mock meal with a banner that read “If we tax the rich, maybe we won’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

