Stephanie Moon Reynolds Endorses “Vote4Roanoke” / Independents But Not Democrats
Even though Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, beginning in the 1930s-era New Deal with President Franklin D. Roosevelt and continuing until the present, black Americans have been an exceptionally loyal voting bloc for the Democrat Party. In many elections in both Virginia and the US, it is not unusual for Democrat candidates to garner some […]
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the polls for early...
WDBJ7.com
Lexington Chamber of Commerce hosts candidate forum ahead of November election
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Candidates for U.S. Congress 6th District and Lexington City Council were met with a filled room Tuesday night for a forum two weeks before election day. WDBJ7 focused on some of the issues discussed between the 6th District candidates, Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic candidate Jennifer Lynn Lewis.
WSLS
Roanoke City Council candidates: Get to know the three Republicans running for City Council
ROANOKE, Va. – Two weeks from now, Roanoke residents will be voting for three open City Council seats. Nine candidates are running for the three seats: three Democrats, three Independents, and three Republicans. Republican candidates are Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen, and Maynard Keller. All three of the candidates say...
WSLS
Roanoke City Public Schools leaders start possible redistricting process
ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders at Roanoke City Public Schools are taking a look at redistricting. During a school board meeting on Oct. 11, the board announced a plan to conduct a boundary study to look at options for redistricting. The board is also trying to create as little disruption as possible.
wallstreetwindow.com
Watch: Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meet, Fail To Agree On Bannister Interim Position – Mike Swanson
Today at 5:00 PM the Pittsyvlania County Board Of Supervisors met for a called meeting to discuss the applicants for the interim Bannister seat. They had a discussion before going into a closed session to hear from the different applicants, after which they failed to agree on any candidate, thereby passing the decision on to the circuit court judge, who is expected to rule by Thursday.
royalexaminer.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
WDBJ7.com
Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
wallstreetwindow.com
Can The Pittsylvania County Political Clown Show Please Come To An End? – Mike Swanson
Yes that screen shot picture is real. I went to last week’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting and thought Westover Supervisor Ronald Scearce was wearing one of his vacation shirts. That’s what it looked like from where I was sitting, but I found out the next day that he was wearing a clown shirt.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke council election tests voter feelings on Democratic leadership
The email blast from a Roanoke political action committee made the historic case for the city’s Republicans. “This is a generational opportunity for a new day in our beloved city,” the email stated near the end, after urging voters to cast ballots for four Republicans running for city council.
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Historic building in Salem to be demolished and turned into apartments
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A major economic development project for the City of Salem was announced the week of October 26. Officials announced plans to demolish the building that housed Valleydale Meat Packers on 8th and Indiana Streets. Instead, that spot will soon feature hundreds of apartments. The building was bought by developers Ed Walker and Joe Thompson who say they’re planning to build three apartment buildings with 300 units in total.
WSLS
Montgomery County officials announce ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County is gearing up ahead of Veterans Day to support local veterans. On Tuesday, Montgomery County announced “Operation Green Light.”. Officials said the new national collaborative initiative with the National Association of Counties will light the Montgomery County Government Center and Public Safety...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Ambassador program beginning to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall has arrived in Roanoke’s Market Square and members of the Ambassador Program Clean Team have found plenty of work clearing fallen leaves. But that’s just the beginning of the jobs they’ve tackled since the program started in mid-September. “I see the numbers...
WDBJ7.com
YWCA of Central Virginia sheds light on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one Lynchburg organization is committed to ending domestic violence through public education and support for survivors.. “I am a survivor of domestic violence, a generational survivor meaning my parents meaning my parents exposed me to violence,” says Linda Williams,...
Franklin News Post
Boones Mill police equipment upgraded
Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
Courthouse News Service
Virginia Tech speech police questioned by skeptical Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The Fourth Circuit heard heated arguments Tuesday morning over the constitutionality of Virginia Tech’s so-called bias response team, which one group says has a chilling effect on students’ right to free speech. Speech First, an organization dedicated to protecting free speech on college...
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain for Southgate extension; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Youngkin restores rights to more than 800 former inmates. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Youngkin says Va. will not follow CDC recommendation on COVID shots. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Highland County losing more paid EMS staff....
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg organization joins in “No Shave November”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No Shave November is coming up and Lynchburg Grows has partnered up with Mustaches for Kids. The goal is to raise money for families in need of healthy options, by having men grow out their beards. Shelley Blaze, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows, says “I think...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Prevention Council and authorities caution about THC gummies, other potential drug risks this Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -While Halloween is supposed to be a night of fun for kids, it can also bring some real dangers. Nancy Hans with the Prevention Council of Roanoke and Niles Comer with the Roanoke Valley Collective Response stopped by our WDBJ7 studios to talk about Halloween risks, especially the potential for drugs like cannabis or fentanyl to be hidden in Halloween candy bags.
