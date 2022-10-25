Hayez D. Prelich, age 25, known to frequent both Dutchess and Ulster Counties, is wanted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for Felony disseminating indecent material to minors and Misdemeanor criminal contempt 2nd. Hayez D. Prelich has an extensive history of communicating with underage females and sending obscene material. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 if you see or come into contact with Prelich. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau if you have any additional information regarding his whereabouts at 845-486-3820.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO