ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sentencing of man who dragged cop with car postponed

POUGHKEEPSIE – John Vanleuven Jr., a 29-year-old career criminal, was scheduled to be sentenced in Dutchess County Court on Tuesday. The sentencing was postponed because the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was unable to bring the defendant to court for sentencing. Tuesday’s sentencing was the result of a previous...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

WANTED BY THE DUTCHESS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Hayez D. Prelich, age 25, known to frequent both Dutchess and Ulster Counties, is wanted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for Felony disseminating indecent material to minors and Misdemeanor criminal contempt 2nd. Hayez D. Prelich has an extensive history of communicating with underage females and sending obscene material. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 if you see or come into contact with Prelich. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau if you have any additional information regarding his whereabouts at 845-486-3820.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz man arrested in Kingston for armed robbery

KINGSTON – A New Paltz man was arrested on Tuesday, October 25 after he allegedly went to a female acquaintance’s residence in Kingston that morning, threatened her with a loaded handgun, stole property and prevented her from leaving for a period of time. Scott Lyman was located by...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Inmate Steals Over $27,000 in Federal Pandemic Insurance Benefits

Keansburg, New Jersey couple Irvis Jorge (44), and Pamela Febo (38), pled guilty to conspiring to steal government property. The defendants admitted to a conspiracy in which they agreed to, and did, submit a fraudulent unemployment claim to New York Department of Labor (NYS DOL) using Jorge's personal identifying information during the time period where Jorge was an inmate in New York State Department of Corrects and Community Supervisions. (NYS DOCCS).
KEANSBURG, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged after armed robbery in Fishkill

VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Three individuals are in the Dutchess County Jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Main Street strip mall in the Village of Fishkill on Friday morning. Richard Lee, a 23-year-old from Schenectady on parole for two previous felonies...
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy