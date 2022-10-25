Read full article on original website
Seen Him? Police, FBI Looking To Locate Goshen Man Wanted For Rape Of Minor
The New York State Police and the FBI are asking the public for help locating a man who allegedly raped a minor in the Hudson Valley. Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, is wanted on an extraditable warrant for raping a female child in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Trio Charged With Multiple Felonies for Alleged Broad Daylight Armed Robbery in Fishkill
A broad daylight robbery, on a busy street in Fishkill?. That is what authorities are saying. According to Mid-Hudson News, 23 year-old Richard Lee, 19 year-old Kenneth Simmons and 23 year-old female Luz Resto are facing a variety of charges after an alleged crime on Main Street in a Village of Fishkill strip mall.
Essex Corrections Officer Helped Inmate Smuggle Tobacco: Prosecutor
A corrections police officer in Essex County helped an inmate smuggle tobacco into prison, authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, has been arrested and charged with bribery in official matters and conspiracy, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Wurtsboro resident sentenced to prison for attacking man after asking for directions
A Wurtsboro man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty two months ago to attempted assault in a knife attack on a stranger last February. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan said on Tuesday that Brian Scott, 22, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.
Man sentenced to 50 years for repeatedly raping child in Westchester
A man was sentenced to 50 years in state prison in Westchester on Tuesday for repeated sexual conduct with a child and rape, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced.
Accused killer arraigned in Bridgeport shooting; arrest warrant details investigation
Joseph Dejesus, 38, whose previous legal name was Joseph Reyes, went before a judge on several charges including murder in the death of Dominique Jones, 29.
Sentencing of man who dragged cop with car postponed
POUGHKEEPSIE – John Vanleuven Jr., a 29-year-old career criminal, was scheduled to be sentenced in Dutchess County Court on Tuesday. The sentencing was postponed because the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was unable to bring the defendant to court for sentencing. Tuesday’s sentencing was the result of a previous...
Bronx man, hospitalized for a seizure, is arrested after he's ID-ed as homicide suspect by staff
A 45-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Tuesday after he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for a seizure when medical officials realized he was wanted for a year-old homicide case, according to police.
WANTED BY THE DUTCHESS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Hayez D. Prelich, age 25, known to frequent both Dutchess and Ulster Counties, is wanted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for Felony disseminating indecent material to minors and Misdemeanor criminal contempt 2nd. Hayez D. Prelich has an extensive history of communicating with underage females and sending obscene material. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 if you see or come into contact with Prelich. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau if you have any additional information regarding his whereabouts at 845-486-3820.
New Paltz man arrested in Kingston for armed robbery
KINGSTON – A New Paltz man was arrested on Tuesday, October 25 after he allegedly went to a female acquaintance’s residence in Kingston that morning, threatened her with a loaded handgun, stole property and prevented her from leaving for a period of time. Scott Lyman was located by...
Greene County man sentenced for trying to entice minor
A Greene County man has been sentenced to prison for reportedly trying to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity with him. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thomas “Tommy” Squires, 37, of Cairo, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Inmate Steals Over $27,000 in Federal Pandemic Insurance Benefits
Keansburg, New Jersey couple Irvis Jorge (44), and Pamela Febo (38), pled guilty to conspiring to steal government property. The defendants admitted to a conspiracy in which they agreed to, and did, submit a fraudulent unemployment claim to New York Department of Labor (NYS DOL) using Jorge's personal identifying information during the time period where Jorge was an inmate in New York State Department of Corrects and Community Supervisions. (NYS DOCCS).
Inmate allegedly throws urine at Correction Officer
The Albany County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Dylan J. Walters, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility. Walters was allegedly involved in an incident involving a correction officer inside the facility.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Competency hearing reveals new information about motive and mindset of alleged Dutchess County killer
A competency hearing reveals new information about the motive and mindset of an alleged Dutchess County killer.
3 defendants in 'Junior' murder case offered plea deals
Three of the defendants involved in the murder case of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz appeared in court on Tuesday and were offered plea deals.
Know Them? Trio Accused Of Stealing Nearly $1.5K Worth Of Goods From Selden Store
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying and locating three people who stole tools from a store. The thefts took place in Selden on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Home Depot located in the Independence Plaza. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad...
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
Three charged after armed robbery in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – Three individuals are in the Dutchess County Jail after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Main Street strip mall in the Village of Fishkill on Friday morning. Richard Lee, a 23-year-old from Schenectady on parole for two previous felonies...
Month-Long Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Accused Fentanyl Dealer In Red Hook
A month-long investigation into drug sales in the Hudson Valley has led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer. Dutchess County resident Shawn W. Phillips, age 40, of the town of Red Hook, was apprehended on Friday, Oct. 21, by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Phillips' arrest is...
