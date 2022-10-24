Read full article on original website
BBC
Man in hospital after face fractured several times in assault
A man has been left with several fractures after being punched and kicked in the face in Leicester city centre. Police said officers were told a man had been assaulted outside a fast food restaurant in Market Street in the early hours of Thursday. It was reported the man, in...
BBC
Man arrested after girl, 14, fatally struck by car
A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra left the road and hit two 14-year-old girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday. One...
BBC
Beragh: Man, 21, dies in crash between car and tractor
A man who died after a car and a tractor collided on the A5 near Beragh in County Tyrone was John Rafferty. The crash happened at around 19:55 BST on Thursday on the Curr Road between Ballygawley and Omagh,. The 21-year-old was a GAA player who represented County Tyrone at...
BBC
Strangeways: Three arrests over counterfeit goods burglary
Three men have been arrested as part of an operation into the sale of counterfeit goods in Manchester. A "treasure trove" of 20-tonnes of replica items worth "millions" was found after a burglary at a shop on Lockett Street in Strangeways on Tuesday, police said. When officers returned on Thursday...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest in murder probe
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, as a gunman chased another man into her home. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, has been charged with her murder and will...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate. Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and driving to Devon to dump it. Ms Chong's...
BBC
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
BBC
Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
BBC
Three men plead guilty after police find Southampton cannabis factory
Three men have pleaded guilty to drug production after police found thousands of cannabis plants in a warehouse. Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 35, and Selami Lugja, 31, all from Southampton, admitted producing a controlled drug of Class B on Monday. They were arrested on Friday when police made enquiries...
BBC
Hunter McGleenon: Sharyar Ali jailed for at least 13 years for murder
A man who murdered his girlfriend's 11-month-old baby in Keady in November 2019 has been told he will spend at least 13 years in prison. Sharyar Ali, 34, who had an address at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan town, killed baby Hunter McGleenon while he was supposed to be caring for him.
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
Leah Croucher's family say hope is extinguished after body found
Leah Croucher's family said their hopes were "brutally extinguished in the cruellest and harshest of ways" after her body was found earlier this month. Ms Croucher's remains were discovered in an empty house in Milton Keynes after she went missing aged 19 in 2019. Police have named sex offender Neil...
BBC
Liam Christie murder: Victim executed in his sleep, court told
Liam Christie was the victim of "a brutal execution" while he was asleep in bed, a court has heard. Jonathan Patterson, from Whinburn Close in Antrim, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court by videolink. He is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition...
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
BBC
Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it
A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Tomasz Waga murder: Gang intended to teach him a lesson - court
Five gang members who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old man in Cardiff intended to "teach him a lesson" rather than kill him, a court has heard. Tomasz Waga's body was found with multiple injuries in the Penylan area of the city in January 2021. A jury heard he was caught by...
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
BBC
Freda Walker murder: Man jailed for torturing and killing woman, 86
A man who tied up, gagged and beat an 86-year-old woman to death has been given a life sentence for her murder. Vasile Culea killed Freda Walker after entering her home in Derbyshire to steal thousands of pounds her husband had taken out for home improvements. Culea also tied up,...
