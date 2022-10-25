Read full article on original website
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Airline hired for UK’s Rwanda deportations pulls out of scheme
Exclusive: Privilege Style causes problem for Home Office as it bows to pressure from campaigners
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
LONDON — (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. Sunak will...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Who could become UK's new PM?
Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak - Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
BBC
Penny Mordaunt moves first in race to replace Liz Truss
Penny Mordaunt has become the first Conservative MP to say they will run to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. The Commons leader said she was standing to "unite our country" and win the next general election. Rishi Sunak is yet to confirm he is standing, but he has already...
New U.K. Prime Minister Chosen to Replace Liz Truss, Making History as First British Asian Premier
Rishi Sunak will soon helm the Conservative Party, tasked with restoring faith in British government after a series of scandals and economic missteps spiraled the nation into chaos A new U.K. prime minister has been selected to replace Liz Truss, who resigned last week amid controversy over a widely criticized tax plan, becoming the nation's shortest-serving prime minister. Rishi Sunak, 42, will soon assume the top role, serving as the U.K.'s third premier in an eight-week span — and the first British Asian prime minister in history. Sunak went head-to-head with Truss...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes
They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government.They are also bookends. Between the taking of the first and of the second, much elapsed, throwing a nation into mourning and then into an acute, turbulent economic crisis — tectonic shifts, one after the other, that many in the country had never experienced. Queen Elizabeth II met incoming prime minister Liz Truss on Sept. 6. It was the last time the monarch was seen in an image by...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'
The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
CNBC
New missile strikes hit Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia; Russia warns U.S. commercial satellites could become targets if involved in war
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Fresh Russian missile strikes have hit the region of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which lies in the south and is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv from around midnight and continued into the morning. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter, Ukrainian local media and officials reported.
Rishi Sunak re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor
Jeremy Hunt remains as chancellor in Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, in a move certain to reassure the financial markets.The retention of the man who has warned of “eye-watering” cuts to be made in a de-facto budget earmarked for next Monday puts the new government on course for fresh austerity.The announcement came as Dominic Raab was pictured walking up Downing Street, ahead of a return to a top cabinet job – as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.Earlier, in a ruthless clearout, Mr Sunak dismissed nine cabinet ministers – and a further two ministers attending cabinet – most of...
CNBC
iPhones will get USB-C charging after Apple says it will have to comply with EU law
Apple will have to comply with a European Union law that mandates electronic devices have a common charging standard — known as USB-C — the company's marketing chief confirmed. On Monday, ministers from EU member states gave the final approval to the common charger law which means that...
BBC
UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
Liz Truss can now claim $128,000 a year for life after serving as PM for just 44 days due to a special U.K. law — but it’s not a wage
For the chaotic 44 days Liz Truss spent in office, she is now eligible to collect an annual £115,000 ($128,000) allowance from the U.K. government for the rest of her life. The money for Truss will come from the country’s Public Duty Costs Allowance scheme, which allows anyone who served as Prime Minister, no matter the duration, to claim the payment to cover the costs arising from their “special position in public life.”
BBC
Boris Johnson did the right thing, says Scottish Tory MP
Boris Johnson ended his bid to return as prime minister in the national interest, a Scottish Conservative MP has said. Since the ex-PM announced on Sunday that he would not put his name forward, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt remain in the running to replace Liz Truss. MP Andrew Bowie...
What Rishi Sunak’s Tunbridge Wells boast may mean for levelling up
Rishi Sunak’s boast at a Tunbridge Wells summer garden party of undoing Labour policy that “shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas” to give more to regions such as Kent looks likely to haunt him as his commitment to levelling up is questioned. At Sunak’s first...
Ultra-rich UK PM to move into Downing Street flat
Britain's ultra-wealthy new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above number 10 Downing Street, despite owning a string of luxury properties including one in London. Although the number 10 flat in Downing Street is in a prime location, it is relatively small.
