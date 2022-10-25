ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister

LONDON — (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. Sunak will...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
AFP

Who could become UK's new PM?

Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak -  Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
BBC

Penny Mordaunt moves first in race to replace Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt has become the first Conservative MP to say they will run to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. The Commons leader said she was standing to "unite our country" and win the next general election. Rishi Sunak is yet to confirm he is standing, but he has already...
People

New U.K. Prime Minister Chosen to Replace Liz Truss, Making History as First British Asian Premier

Rishi Sunak will soon helm the Conservative Party, tasked with restoring faith in British government after a series of scandals and economic missteps spiraled the nation into chaos A new U.K. prime minister has been selected to replace Liz Truss, who resigned last week amid controversy over a widely criticized tax plan, becoming the nation's shortest-serving prime minister. Rishi Sunak, 42, will soon assume the top role, serving as the U.K.'s third premier in an eight-week span — and the first British Asian prime minister in history. Sunak went head-to-head with Truss...
The Independent

2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes

They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government.They are also bookends. Between the taking of the first and of the second, much elapsed, throwing a nation into mourning and then into an acute, turbulent economic crisis — tectonic shifts, one after the other, that many in the country had never experienced. Queen Elizabeth II met incoming prime minister Liz Truss on Sept. 6. It was the last time the monarch was seen in an image by...
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'

The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
CNBC

New missile strikes hit Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia; Russia warns U.S. commercial satellites could become targets if involved in war

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Fresh Russian missile strikes have hit the region of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which lies in the south and is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv from around midnight and continued into the morning. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter, Ukrainian local media and officials reported.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor

Jeremy Hunt remains as chancellor in Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, in a move certain to reassure the financial markets.The retention of the man who has warned of “eye-watering” cuts to be made in a de-facto budget earmarked for next Monday puts the new government on course for fresh austerity.The announcement came as Dominic Raab was pictured walking up Downing Street, ahead of a return to a top cabinet job – as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.Earlier, in a ruthless clearout, Mr Sunak dismissed nine cabinet ministers – and a further two ministers attending cabinet – most of...
BBC

UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March

The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
Fortune

Liz Truss can now claim $128,000 a year for life after serving as PM for just 44 days due to a special U.K. law — but it’s not a wage

For the chaotic 44 days Liz Truss spent in office, she is now eligible to collect an annual £115,000 ($128,000) allowance from the U.K. government for the rest of her life. The money for Truss will come from the country’s Public Duty Costs Allowance scheme, which allows anyone who served as Prime Minister, no matter the duration, to claim the payment to cover the costs arising from their “special position in public life.”
BBC

Boris Johnson did the right thing, says Scottish Tory MP

Boris Johnson ended his bid to return as prime minister in the national interest, a Scottish Conservative MP has said. Since the ex-PM announced on Sunday that he would not put his name forward, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt remain in the running to replace Liz Truss. MP Andrew Bowie...
AFP

Ultra-rich UK PM to move into Downing Street flat

Britain's ultra-wealthy new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above number 10 Downing Street, despite owning a string of luxury properties including one in London. Although the number 10 flat in Downing Street is in a prime location, it is relatively small.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

