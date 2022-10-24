Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
mailplus.co.uk
Pick Up Or Pay Up one step closer to becoming law
MPS will debate Money Mail’s Pick Up Or Pay Up campaign in Parliament today. We are calling for consumer protection laws to be updated so that big businesses will be fined if they do not answer their phones within ten minutes. It would put an end to customers being...
ValueWalk
how many jobs are available in real estate investment trusts
Well, there are 326,000 jobs available in the real estate investment trust. In addition, about 3.4 million indirectly related jobs are also available in the U.S. The demand has gradually risen in recent years and is projected to grow further. In this article, we will tell you about some of...
ValueWalk
Marty Walsh On The Labor Market, Minimum Wage And More
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh at CNBC Work Summit, which took place today, Tuesday, October 25th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/work-events/. Interview With U.S. Secretary Of Labor Marty Walsh. KAYLA TAUSCHE: Thank you, Tyler. I’m...
ValueWalk
A Recession Is Coming, But Gold Feeds on Fear
A recession is looming, but unless the Fed and people really fear it, gold won’t shine. The famous House Stark’s words are “Winter is coming”. House Economists’ words are “recession is coming”. I know that people can get fed up with recession warnings...
ValueWalk
How The Inflation Reduction Act And A Possible Recession Are Impacting Solar Stocks
The Inflation Reduction Act turned a spotlight on solar energy companies by offering incentives for both consumers and the companies themselves. Many solar stocks have skyrocketed since the bill was announced and for good reason. However, the wide valuation spread between solar companies should give investors pause, although that doesn’t...
ValueWalk
How To Structure Sales Meetings With Clients
A sales team’s ability to close deals can be the single most important factor that determines the success or failure of a business. That’s why you need to train your sales team on how to structure sales meetings with clients in a way that drives the most conversions.
ValueWalk
SandStorm Launches On-Demand Metaverse Builds with 5 Virtual World Partners
The largest metaverse builder community SandStorm has launched its self-serve build proposals, making it easier for brands to hire on-demand builders. SandStorm is a builder marketplace that currently spans 5 virtual worlds and eventually plans to expand across the entire open metaverse. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's...
ValueWalk
How To Choose Your Business’s Next Investment
Choosing the right investments for your business can generate growth or stifle it without the right strategy in mind. Every company’s goals and trajectory are different, but there are a few core tips you can use to help guide your investment choices. Choosing your business’s next investment is about...
US stocks gain as Dow eyes 6th straight win while investors digest more weakness in tech earnings
Us stocks were mixed as the market opened on Friday, as tech stocks continued to slide. Weak earnings from growth stocks lead to the selloff.
ValueWalk
3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Cash dividends help buffer market downturns and provide income that can be reinvested in cheaper shares. Sherwin-Williams’ price increase and cost reduction moves mean that it should see better quarterly performances. Ecolab’s products are in constant demand even during times of economic weakness. S&P Global Inc. is a...
Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week...
ValueWalk
Kava Launches Liquid Staking With Successful Mainnet Upgrade
San Francisco, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire. The Kava Network, an open-source, EVM and Cosmos IBC compatible, Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem, successfully implemented its Kava 11 mainnet upgrade on October 26th. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update for the month ended September 30, 2022. Q3 2022...
ValueWalk
Primex Finance deploys its Beta on zkSync testnet to enable margin trading on DEXs
Pioneer cross-chain prime brokerage protocol Primex Finance announces the deployment of its recently-launched Beta version on the zkSync 2.0 testnet. Taking place at the end of October 2022, the integration will enable the project to offer users better transaction speed for margin trading on DEXs. At the same time, traders will be able to take advantage of lower gas fees and a high level of security on Primex Beta.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Top 7%; Homeowners Respond To Climate Change; What Luxury Property Buyers Want
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% as of Oct. 27, up from last week when it averaged 6.94%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.36% up from last week when it averaged 6.23%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 5.96%, up from last week when...
ValueWalk
Newton’s Law of Stock Market Motion
Newton’s First Law of Motion states that an object in motion tends to stay in motion unless an external force acts upon it. In the year 2022, we have been reminded how efficiently the stock market facilitates moving money from impatient people to patient people. A bull market in stocks tends to stay in motion unless an external force acts upon it. In this case, the external force is the price of money. Two-year Treasury bond rates have soared in the last 18 months as seen below:
ValueWalk
Searches For ‘CBDC’ Soar 769% Worldwide To An All-Time High Amid Demand For Digital Currencies
Analysis of Google search data reveals that searches for ‘CBDC’ (Central Bank Digital Currencies) exploded 769% above average levels worldwide from September 2022 to an all-time high. ‘CBDC‘ searches are also at all-time highs for the United States and the United Kingdom. The analysis, by cryptocurrency...
ValueWalk
Kimberly Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
Organic sales rose by $5 and sales increased by 1% year over year. North American organic sales fell by 2% and increased 11%. Operating profits fell slightly to $655 million, down from $657 million in the same quarter last year. Kimberly Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) witnessed rising costs, slowing sales due...
Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices
Oil companies brought in record profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double the revenue it received last year during the same period. Chevron had a record $11.23 billion in profits, and the San Ramon, California, company brought in $66.64 billion in revenues. The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways. Americans, especially low-income workers, have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular at the beginning of July, according to AAA. High energy prices also hit manufacturers and retailers, who pass on those costs to customers in the form of high prices for food, clothing and other goods.
ValueWalk
Liz Shuler: We Will See A Continued Incline In Unionization
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler at CNBC Work Summit, which took place today, Wednesday, October 26th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/work-events/. Interview With AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler. YLAN MUI: Tyler, thank you so much. And President Shuler,...
