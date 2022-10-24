Oil companies brought in record profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double the revenue it received last year during the same period. Chevron had a record $11.23 billion in profits, and the San Ramon, California, company brought in $66.64 billion in revenues. The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways. Americans, especially low-income workers, have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular at the beginning of July, according to AAA. High energy prices also hit manufacturers and retailers, who pass on those costs to customers in the form of high prices for food, clothing and other goods.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO