Merriam, KS

Family of Merriam stabbing victim speaks out

By Russell Colburn
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

MERRIAM, Kan. — The family of a Merriam stabbing victim says someone attacked him with a knife while he was sleeping in his apartment Friday night.

Merriam police announced the death of Charles Dillon, 23, over the weekend, saying he was stabbed on Royalty Way around 11 p.m.

“He has that same smile from when he was a little boy,“ Charles’ mother, Adrian Dillon, said.  “He just grew into his smile.”

Loved ones of Charles Dillon say he was on his way. The 23-year-old worked at the Aldi distribution center and was saving for his first house.

Driver delivering for Amazon found dead after suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs

They say when he was not at work, he was with family or home playing video games. They say he had no known enemies.

“My brother did not deserve anything that happened to him that night,” Victor Dillon said. “He was a good man, my superhero.”

Family says Dillon lived alone and would have been well asleep for work at the time of the attack.

Merriam police say someone got inside his apartment and stabbed Dillon multiple times.

Officers say they do not have much at this stage, but it appears whoever did it, did not steal anything from the apartment.  Police say there did not appear to be forced entry in the unit, either.

Family says Dillon called 911, telling them he did not know who attacked him.

Dillon died at the scene.

“Charles fought for his life,” Adrian Dillon said.  “Your son’s home alone, and now this stranger is fighting him and using a weapon, and then he’s lying there scared and alone until he passes.  That’s the hardest.”

With the suspect still out there, family wants justice and the community to be safe.

“Whoever did it needs to be found,” Adrian Dillon said.  “They need to pay for what they did to him.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations to Charles’ memorial.

FOX4 News Kansas City

