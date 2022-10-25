Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with murder and currently being held without bond A Utah babysitter has been charged with murder after the death of a 5-month-old girl, according to online jail records. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday and remains in Salt Lake County Jail without bond, records show. It was unclear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's Taylorsville home on a report of an unresponsive infant, identified as Aitana Aguilar, according to charging documents obtained by...

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO