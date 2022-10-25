ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

robert stone
2d ago

These street racers have to be stopped/they are nothing but,trouble.

KUTV

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found 'cold but otherwise fine'

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been located "cold but otherwise fine," Unified Police stated. Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area...
HOLLADAY, UT
People

Utah Babysitter Claimed Infant Stopped Breathing in Crib. Then She Was Charged with Murder

Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with murder and currently being held without bond A Utah babysitter has been charged with murder after the death of a 5-month-old girl, according to online jail records. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday and remains in Salt Lake County Jail without bond, records show. It was unclear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's Taylorsville home on a report of an unresponsive infant, identified as Aitana Aguilar, according to charging documents obtained by...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Missing Holladay teen found safe

HOLLADAY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing Holladay teen with autism has been found safe. “He is cold but otherwise fine,” says an 8:23 a.m. Wednesday update from Unified Police officials. The 16-year-old boy had been missing since 3 p.m. Tuesday, when he went outside...
HOLLADAY, UT
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE

