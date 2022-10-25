Read full article on original website
Myrtle Beach barricade suspect accused of tying up victim in home 2 days before standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have identified a man they say shot at officers on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of neighbors and an hourslong standoff while he was barricaded inside a home. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after the incident on Longleaf Circle. Hodges is charged with 10 […]
WMBF
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
Man arrested for abuse of minors while working as a youth pastor, teacher
Detectives have arrested a 59-year-old man for abuse of minors while working as a teacher and youth pastor in Baltimore County from 1984-1985
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
1 in jail, 2 wanted for murder in shooting death of Fairmont man in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Three men are facing murder charges in Robeson County connected to the shooting death of a Fairmont man on Oct. 8, Lumberton police said. Brandon Leonard was found dead after officers were called to the 200 block of S. Rozier Street. Police have obtained warrants charging Micahel Deshawn Cooper, 32, Derrick […]
WMBF
Police respond to carjacking near Coastal Carolina University campus, suspect wanted
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking residents and students at Coastal Carolina University to avoid an area due to police activity near campus. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The Conway Police Department later said it responded to a carjacking at...
WMBF
Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K9
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired K9 unit Spike passed away of old age Tuesday night, according to the department. Spike served in Georgetown County for five years and had two handlers during...
WMBF
Darlington County takes over murder investigation of man found near Timmonsville
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is taking over a murder investigation after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Oct. 8. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. Florence...
WMBF
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of someone barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle. Police say the person inside the home has fired shots at officers.
WMBF
‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce. Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14. He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch...
2 arrested after cocaine, meth seized in I-95 traffic stop, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a man were arrested Monday at a traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County after a K-9 detected the odor of narcotics in a vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Rachel Marie Thrash, 45, and Christopher Ray Thrash, 37, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina were […]
30-year-old woman reported missing in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have asked for the public’s help finding a 30-year-old woman. Shaquillia Tyese Robinson is about 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair. No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gatlin at 910-671-3845. Count on News13 for updates.
South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
WMBF
Palmetto Pride hosts training for crime prevention throughout communities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Deterring crime could be as simple as changing a burned-out light bulb or trimming a hedge. Leaving these tasks undone could attract unwanted attention without evening knowing, but there are ways residents and businesses can learn the best ways to prevent crime from finding them.
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
mycarolinalife.com
Respiratory infections on rise among children in Myrtle Beach area, U.S.
A virus that can cause lung infections in young children and older adults is on the rise in our area and across the country. Tidelands Health pediatrician Dr. Lucretia Carter, medical director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health, says respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise. RSV is typically most prevalent in the fall and winter and can cause an infection of the lungs and breathing passages.
