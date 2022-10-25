ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WMBF

Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K9

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired K9 unit Spike passed away of old age Tuesday night, according to the department. Spike served in Georgetown County for five years and had two handlers during...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

30-year-old woman reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have asked for the public’s help finding a 30-year-old woman. Shaquillia Tyese Robinson is about 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair. No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gatlin at 910-671-3845. Count on News13 for updates.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
mycarolinalife.com

Respiratory infections on rise among children in Myrtle Beach area, U.S.

A virus that can cause lung infections in young children and older adults is on the rise in our area and across the country. Tidelands Health pediatrician Dr. Lucretia Carter, medical director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health, says respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise. RSV is typically most prevalent in the fall and winter and can cause an infection of the lungs and breathing passages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

