Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect on crime spree arrested in Middleburg

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On Sept. 23, 2022, robbery homicide investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a series of offences spanning about a month at QQ Spa in Middleburg. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. While Clay County police believed the same person was...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

17-year-old arrested after 5-year-old shot in Putnam County, deputies say

A 17-year-old was arrested after a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old, identified as Jaelin Hope, and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

