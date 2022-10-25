Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
JSO searching for suspect involved in fraud purchases totaling almost $10,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases totaling almost $10,000. The suspect pictured (supplied by JSO) somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot stores. It is unknown at this time how the...
Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for evidence, possibly human remains, on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching on the Westside for evidence, which may include human remains. Police started searching off Chaffee Road South and Crystal Springs Road earlier Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO said it is hard to say how long...
Woman found dead in middle of Jacksonville road; police believe it was a hit-and-run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality Tuesday after a woman was found in the middle of the road in the Mixon Town neighborhood. Around 1:15 p.m., officers received a call from a resident about a woman lying in the street at the...
Child nearly drowns in retention pond in Jacksonville’s Sandalwood area, source says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to learn more about what happened in a Sandalwood neighborhood, where a source tells us a child nearly drowned on Tuesday afternoon in a retention pond. One neighbor told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson she saw the entire situation unfold.
Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times while sitting in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s was shot several times Monday evening while sitting in his car in a Northside neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said the man was sitting in a car with another person on Golf Forest Drive when they were...
Sheriff candidates condemn racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by JSO sergeant now under investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidates on Tuesday condemned a series of racially insensitive tweets allegedly made by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant. Democrat Lakeshia Burton and Republican T.K. Waters both said there is no place in the organization for the rhetoric believed to have been tweeted by...
News4Jax.com
Lockdown lifted at Jacksonville elementary school after report of gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gregory Drive Elementary School was temporarily locked down Wednesday after a report of gunfire in the area, according to Duval County Public Schools. A message that was sent to parents said the lockdown was a precaution. All students and staff were safe. Early dismissal was delayed...
News4Jax.com
‘I can feel that something is coming’: Year after son’s death, Jacksonville mom hopeful arrest is near
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a year after their loved one was shot and killed, a Jacksonville family is still waiting for an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old. Jocori Jones was gunned down near his home on the Eastside on Halloween in 2021. His mother Courtney says she won’t stop her search for answers until someone is behind bars.
Suspect on crime spree arrested in Middleburg
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On Sept. 23, 2022, robbery homicide investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a series of offences spanning about a month at QQ Spa in Middleburg. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. While Clay County police believed the same person was...
News4Jax.com
Man shot on Southside in domestic incident, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized and was in serious condition Sunday night after being shot in the 3200 block of Climbing Ivy Trail. Two people were in custody with charges pending, police said, following the "domestic incident." The victim, who's in his 30's, was shot multiple times...
Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
