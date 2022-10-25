ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL

Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Complaint dropped against Northwest High School football coach

GERMANTOWN, Md. - The complaint for assault filed against Northwest High School Head Football Coach Travis Hawkins was dropped last week, FOX 5 has confirmed. A Maryland online case database search still shows the complaint for second-degree assault pending for Northwest High School's volunteer assistant coach, Justin Watson. With the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

One person critically hurt in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast Wednesday night. Police said the shooting took place in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News said that one of the people had critical injuries The investigation was ongoing as of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New details in Gaithersburg-Northwest High School football fight

A complaint to file an assault charge in the Northwest-Gaithersburg High School braw has now been dropped. That fighting ended with two coaches and an athletic director being let go. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports live from Northwest High School.
Shore News Network

4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunfire broke out in Northwest, D.C. on Monday evening, leaving two young men, and one juvenile male injured. The shooting took place on the 100 Block of Kennedy Street, near 1st Street shortly after 6 pm. The shooting happened outside a daycare center, injuring one child in the crossfire. When D.C. Metro Police arrived, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital. A 4-year-old boy was discovered at a children’s hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot at a daycare center at the scene of the The post 4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy