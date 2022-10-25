Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
WJLA
'It retraumatizes our children': PGCPS parents outraged over possible elem. school closure
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — From petitions to protests, parents in Bowie are making it clear they want Pointer Ridge Elementary to stay open. Prince George's County Public Schools is considering closing the school to balance enrollment and move students out of older buildings into more updated ones. "The teachers...
NBC Washington
Maryland Grant Addresses Teacher Shortage With Tuition Program for School Aides, Staff
A new Maryland grant program that covers the costs for aides and support staff to attend college and become educators is helping some schools experiencing teacher shortages in the D.C. region. Ruth Parker Eason School in Anne Arundel County teaches special education students from Pre-K to up to age 21.
WTOP
Fulbright award opens doors for Prince George’s Co. teacher and his students
A teacher from Prince George’s County, Maryland, who won a prestigious scholarship, is helping to open the world to his students and expose them to other cultures. Chidi Duru is the chair of the science department at Crossland High School, and last week was announced as the recipient of a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award.
kmmo.com
AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL
Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
fox5dc.com
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
fox5dc.com
Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
fox5dc.com
Sickness concerns at Stafford County public schools
G concerns in northern Virginia after hundreds of students and staff at Stafford High School are out sick. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says some parents question whether the school should even be open.
Student found with gun on school property in Baltimore City
Another gun recovered from a student on Baltimore City School property. The latest incident happened Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives 10.23.02: Vienna, VA cancels 2002 Halloween parade due to the DC Sniper Attacks
During the DC Sniper attacks in October 2002, fear over the DC Snipers' next attacks led to the cancellation of a beloved Halloween parade in Vienna, VA, disappointing kids and parents. Editor's note: The Halloween parade set for October 26, 2022 is still on schedule!
fox5dc.com
Complaint dropped against Northwest High School football coach
GERMANTOWN, Md. - The complaint for assault filed against Northwest High School Head Football Coach Travis Hawkins was dropped last week, FOX 5 has confirmed. A Maryland online case database search still shows the complaint for second-degree assault pending for Northwest High School's volunteer assistant coach, Justin Watson. With the...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives: 10.23.02 - Witness sought after DC Snipers kill a RideOn Bus Driver
From 2002: Conrad Johnson (35) fatally shot while standing on the top step of his RideOn Bus in Silver Spring. Bob Barnard reports on the look for witnesses and ultimately - the snipers.
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Stafford County Public Schools provides update on student illness outbreak
Stafford County Public Schools has shared an update regarding the illness outbreak that affected over 1,000 students.
One person critically hurt in double shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast Wednesday night. Police said the shooting took place in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News said that one of the people had critical injuries The investigation was ongoing as of […]
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
fox5dc.com
Stafford HS sees decline in absences; continues to monitor illness outbreak
STAFFORD, Va. - Officials at Stafford High School say they are seeing a decline in absences as they continue to work to mitigate the spread of an illness outbreak that struck the campus. Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn said 526 students were out Tuesday - down from 670...
fox5dc.com
New details in Gaithersburg-Northwest High School football fight
A complaint to file an assault charge in the Northwest-Gaithersburg High School braw has now been dropped. That fighting ended with two coaches and an athletic director being let go. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports live from Northwest High School.
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunfire broke out in Northwest, D.C. on Monday evening, leaving two young men, and one juvenile male injured. The shooting took place on the 100 Block of Kennedy Street, near 1st Street shortly after 6 pm. The shooting happened outside a daycare center, injuring one child in the crossfire. When D.C. Metro Police arrived, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital. A 4-year-old boy was discovered at a children’s hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot at a daycare center at the scene of the The post 4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0