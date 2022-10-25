Read full article on original website
Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing
A Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff—who was caught on tape saying he’s “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to Black law enforcement officials (among a slew of other blatantly racist statements)—resigned from his job during a hearing that would have decided whether he was going to get the boot anyway. According to WECT, now-former […] The post Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
Sheriff Who Resigned Over Racist Rant Is Still Running For Office
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' North Carolina sheriff Jody Greene previously said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic. Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic. Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Columbus County Sheriff...
North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Shocking, Racist Comments About Black Employees
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded saying racial slurs not long after he took office.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Greenfield Park plays host to LakeFest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The LakeFest educational...
borderbelt.org
After sheriff resigns, Black residents say racism is part of life in Columbus County
Hours after the suspended Columbus County sheriff resigned from his job on Monday amid allegations of racism and corruption, an attorney and civil rights activist said he wants to make sure Jody Greene’s law enforcement career is over forever. “We’re not jumping up and down because of a resignation,”...
wpde.com
WECT
Sheriff Finally Quits After ‘Black Bastards’ Scandal—but Won’t Stop Fighting for Re-Election
A North Carolina sheriff facing a slew of corruption accusations—including calling his own employees “snakes” and “Black bastards” and making other racially charged comments—resigned on Monday just before a judge could remove him from office.But even that won’t stop embattled former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from continuing his re-election campaign before voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8.“There are two weeks left before the election, early voting is in progress, and there is a move afoot to usurp the votes of law-abiding citizens,” Greene wrote on his Facebook page this week. “I cannot afford to spend the next week...
WECT
WECT
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff resigns during hearing to decide if he would be removed from office
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended earlier this month for making racist comments about Black deputies, resigned on Monday during a scheduled hearing to determine whether he would be removed from office. In front of a crowded courtroom in Whiteville, Greene’s attorney said the sheriff “has denied all...
WECT
WECT
WECT
WECT
