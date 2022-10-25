ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing

A Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff—who was caught on tape saying he’s “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to Black law enforcement officials (among a slew of other blatantly racist statements)—resigned from his job during a hearing that would have decided whether he was going to get the boot anyway. According to WECT, now-former […] The post Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic. Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic. Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Columbus County Sheriff...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately

‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County. Greenfield Park plays host to LakeFest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The LakeFest educational...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Sheriff Finally Quits After ‘Black Bastards’ Scandal—but Won’t Stop Fighting for Re-Election

A North Carolina sheriff facing a slew of corruption accusations—including calling his own employees “snakes” and “Black bastards” and making other racially charged comments—resigned on Monday just before a judge could remove him from office.But even that won’t stop embattled former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from continuing his re-election campaign before voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8.“There are two weeks left before the election, early voting is in progress, and there is a move afoot to usurp the votes of law-abiding citizens,” Greene wrote on his Facebook page this week. “I cannot afford to spend the next week...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Local NAACP branch to hold Souls to the Polls march at St. Stephen AME Church

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Branch of the NAACP will hold the Souls to the Polls march on Sunday, October 30 at noon, per the NAACP. The march will begin at St. Stephen AME Church and end at the Cape Fear Community College early voting location. The NAACP aims to highlight that this is the only Sunday in this election cycle during which polls are open in New Hanover County.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive new vests from charity

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco and Orex have received bullet and stab-protective vests from a donation through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Per a BCSO release, the vests are embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WILMINGTON, NC

