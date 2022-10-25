Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
High blood pressure not linked to cognitive decline between ethnic groups, UMich researchers find
A University of Michigan research team found there is no difference in cognitive decline between Hispanic and white individuals determined by cumulative systolic blood pressure, or the change over time in one’s blood pressure. The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease on Sept. 27, was led by...
kmvt
Biden-Harris Administration announces $150 million to improve nuclear research and development infrastructure at Idaho National Laboratory
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today (Tuesday) announced $150 million in funding provided by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act for infrastructure improvements at DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to enhance nuclear energy research and development. The funding...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances
Mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created a new type of material that uses artificial intelligence to learn behaviors over extended periods of time. The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics. The benefits of the material in different industries. The material consists...
Michigan Daily
Science Café invites community discussion on James Webb Telescope, technology advancement
The Museum of Natural History hosted a Science Café event, “Of The Galaxy, and Beyond,” in Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub on Wednesday to discuss the James Webb Space Telescope and view recent NASA photographs. An ambiance that invited initial strangers to talk about the telescope...
Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
BBC
Warwick University given £1m towards electric car research
Up to £1m has been awarded to the University of Warwick towards research and development around electric vehicles. The money will be used to launch a new programme called the Warwick Electrification Deployment (WELD). The project will help meet a national and international skills shortage within the technologies behind...
Phys.org
How many bees can you fit in an X-ray machine? Researchers peer inside swarms for a deeper look at their distribution
Researchers at CU Boulder have, for the first time, used X-ray computed tomography (also known as a CT scan) to peer inside swarms of honeybees. The scans provide a deeper look at these humble insects: Bees, the group discovered, don't clump together in a random group. Instead, they seem to form dome-shaped structures following surprisingly sophisticated mathematical rules, or what researchers call a "scaling law." The results could one day help engineers design more resilient buildings, or even swarms of tiny robots that behave a lot like insects, said study senior author Orit Peleg.
Science Friday
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
Phys.org
These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics
Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
Cardona: ‘Embrace’ pandemic ‘disruption in education’ to build a better system
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday the upheaval of the U.S. school system from the coronavirus pandemic should be “embraced” as an opportunity to build a better one for students. “We have to embrace this disruption in education and not build it back the way it was before,”...
Yale Daily News
Yale-led team develops shape-shifting turtle robot
Yale researchers have developed an amphibious robot, complete with shape-shifting limbs that can outperform both legs on land and flippers in water. From cleaning houses, to managing warehouses, to exploring extreme terrains, the expanding diversity of mobile robotic applications has increased the types of environments that robots must be equipped to face. In their paper published in the journal Nature, a team of Yale researchers developed a robotic turtle with morphing limbs that can travel effectively through disparate natural environments. This study was guided by principal investigator Rebecca Kramer-Bottiglio, the John J. Lee Associate Professor of mechanical engineering and materials science.
Phys.org
Revolutionary technique to generate hydrogen more efficiently from water
A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a serendipitous scientific discovery that could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas—an element crucial to many industrial processes. The team, led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr. Wang Xiaopeng...
3printr.com
The Virtual Foundry presents new technique for debinding and sintering FFF metal parts
The Virtual Foundry, Inc. announced FFF Metal Microwave Sintering, a new technique in development for debinding and sintering FFF 3D printed metal parts. FFF Metal Microwave Sintering is an alternative to debinding and sintering in a kiln or furnace and offers a new way for people printing with Filamet metal filaments to get full metal parts.
Michigan Daily
The omnipresent question for international students: do we stay or do we go back
For an international student, the U.S. college experience begins with one eye already on the finish line — at least it did for me. Before I headed off for college, I did the rounds saying goodbye to neighbors, friends and relatives from my 150-person Indian joint family. The one question I was consistently asked at the time was: “are you going to come back?”
myscience.org
Building with nanoparticles, from the bottom up
Researchers develop a technique for precisely arranging nanoscale particles on a surface, such as a silicon chip, that doesn’t damage the material. Researchers at MIT have developed a technique for precisely controlling the arrangement and placement of nanoparticles on a material, like the silicon used for computer chips, in a way that does not damage or contaminate the surface of the material.
Michigan Daily
UMich computer science program restricts admission starting in fall 2023 as demand rises
All students who wish to major in computer science at the University of Michigan must now submit a major-specific application, according to a new policy from the University of Michigan’s Computer Science and Engineering Department. Prior to the policy, which will go into effect during the fall 2023 admissions...
Engineers at Harvard developed a robot hand that has pneumatic tentacles instead of fingers
In context: Engineers often model robots after humans. Even the robotic arms in a car manufacturing plant bear a passing resemblance to their human counterpart. The main difference usually comes down to the hand. To continue the assembly line example, robotic arms are typically fitted with whatever is needed for...
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
