kmvt

Biden-Harris Administration announces $150 million to improve nuclear research and development infrastructure at Idaho National Laboratory

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today (Tuesday) announced $150 million in funding provided by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act for infrastructure improvements at DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to enhance nuclear energy research and development. The funding...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Benzinga

83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Vice

Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
The Associated Press

Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Warwick University given £1m towards electric car research

Up to £1m has been awarded to the University of Warwick towards research and development around electric vehicles. The money will be used to launch a new programme called the Warwick Electrification Deployment (WELD). The project will help meet a national and international skills shortage within the technologies behind...
Phys.org

How many bees can you fit in an X-ray machine? Researchers peer inside swarms for a deeper look at their distribution

Researchers at CU Boulder have, for the first time, used X-ray computed tomography (also known as a CT scan) to peer inside swarms of honeybees. The scans provide a deeper look at these humble insects: Bees, the group discovered, don't clump together in a random group. Instead, they seem to form dome-shaped structures following surprisingly sophisticated mathematical rules, or what researchers call a "scaling law." The results could one day help engineers design more resilient buildings, or even swarms of tiny robots that behave a lot like insects, said study senior author Orit Peleg.
Science Friday

Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling

We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
COLORADO STATE
Phys.org

These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics

Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
Yale Daily News

Yale-led team develops shape-shifting turtle robot

Yale researchers have developed an amphibious robot, complete with shape-shifting limbs that can outperform both legs on land and flippers in water. From cleaning houses, to managing warehouses, to exploring extreme terrains, the expanding diversity of mobile robotic applications has increased the types of environments that robots must be equipped to face. In their paper published in the journal Nature, a team of Yale researchers developed a robotic turtle with morphing limbs that can travel effectively through disparate natural environments. This study was guided by principal investigator Rebecca Kramer-Bottiglio, the John J. Lee Associate Professor of mechanical engineering and materials science.
Phys.org

Revolutionary technique to generate hydrogen more efficiently from water

A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a serendipitous scientific discovery that could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas—an element crucial to many industrial processes. The team, led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr. Wang Xiaopeng...
3printr.com

The Virtual Foundry presents new technique for debinding and sintering FFF metal parts

The Virtual Foundry, Inc. announced FFF Metal Microwave Sintering, a new technique in development for debinding and sintering FFF 3D printed metal parts. FFF Metal Microwave Sintering is an alternative to debinding and sintering in a kiln or furnace and offers a new way for people printing with Filamet metal filaments to get full metal parts.
Michigan Daily

The omnipresent question for international students: do we stay or do we go back

For an international student, the U.S. college experience begins with one eye already on the finish line — at least it did for me. Before I headed off for college, I did the rounds saying goodbye to neighbors, friends and relatives from my 150-person Indian joint family. The one question I was consistently asked at the time was: “are you going to come back?”
myscience.org

Building with nanoparticles, from the bottom up

Researchers develop a technique for precisely arranging nanoscale particles on a surface, such as a silicon chip, that doesn’t damage the material. Researchers at MIT have developed a technique for precisely controlling the arrangement and placement of nanoparticles on a material, like the silicon used for computer chips, in a way that does not damage or contaminate the surface of the material.

