wtoc.com
Pride Fest returns to Savannah 🏳️🌈
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around the country, June typically marks the celebration of Pride. But here in Savannah, they wait until October for the weather to be a little nicer before breaking out the rainbow flags for Pride Fest. Pride Fest is a way for the entire community to show...
wtoc.com
Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After losing their home in Richmond Hill back in July, Family Promise will soon be able to have a physical presence in Bryan County again, thanks to a $300,000 donation from Kia America. “They said they wanted to make a donation, so for us, we were...
wtoc.com
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
wtoc.com
Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
yourislandnews.com
Touch a Truck returns Saturday
The Junior Service League of Beaufort is hosting their Touch a Truck event this Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Beaufort Town Center at 2127 Boundary Street. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a Quiet Hour from 10 to 11 a.m. for those sensitive to noise. Cost...
wtoc.com
A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
wtoc.com
Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spooky season is here and Halloween is just five days away. That means kids and families will walk the neighborhoods to get their hands on delicious treats. Police Corporal Barry Lewis from the Savannah Police Department joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some safety...
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Austin Jackson
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every child is gifted. They just unwrap that gift at different times. and nobody knows that better than a special needs educator. Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Austin Jackson. “I come from a family of teachers. They pretty much guided me. So I walked...
wtoc.com
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening this weekend in Bluffton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Over the next ten days, thousands of people around South Carolina will walk to raise awareness and money in the fight against Alzheimer’s. A Lowcountry walk to end Alzheimer’s has already garnered over 300 sign ups. If you’re interested in being another one, it’s happening around 11 a.m. Saturday in Bluffton, but organizers say it’s about so much more than the distance they’ll cover.
wtoc.com
Oct. 29 is World Stroke Awareness Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World Stroke Awareness Day is this Saturday focusing on raising awareness and showing support for survivors. Vascular Interventional Radiologist Dr. Ryan O’Kelley from Memorial Health joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us some tips to know about stroke and how we can protect ourselves and loved ones.
wtoc.com
Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas. This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition. Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing,...
WTGS
Cremains of over 500 Chatham County residents laid to rest
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — County and city leaders gathered with clergy members on Wednesday to honor the lives of over 500 people who died in Chatham County and whose cremated remains were never claimed. David Campbell, the county coroner, knew that something needed to be done about the...
wtoc.com
Bulloch Schools hosting job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School District is having an open job fair. They’re looking to fill non-teaching positions across the district’s 19 schools and offices. This is happening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School. You can apply for numerous hands...
WJCL
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Coaxum
Beaufort’s John Coaxum, 90, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1952 and joined the United States Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, he was assigned to Storekeeper duties at Naval Air Station Pensacola. His next assignment was aboard USS Coral Sea (CV-43) out of Norfolk. He made deployments to the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas.
wtoc.com
New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mental health care for veterans and military families in Hinesville will take another step forward when Cohens Veterans Network and Aspire Health open a new clinic Tuesday afternoon. Dignitaries including Governor Brian Kemp will be on-hand for the grand opening. Dr. Anthony Hassan will cut the...
Officials warn parents about rainbow fentanyl amid Halloween
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Halloween is just around the corner and for many kids, it involves dressing up as their favorite character and enjoying some of their favorite candy. But, there is a new warning about a harmful drug that looks like your child’s favorite candy. Rainbow fentanyl is a dangerous drug that could be […]
