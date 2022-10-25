Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Non-profit to break ground on housing for homeless adults with disabilities
A new development may be the solution for adults experiencing chronic homelessness with mental or physical disabilities in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Upstate technical college expands program amid aircraft technician shortage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate technical college is expanding one of its programs to help with what it calls a worldwide shortage. Instructors at Greenville Technical College say the demand for aircraft maintenance technicians is higher than they've ever seen. "I can remember when I started back in 2001,"...
Upstate schools awarded rebates for electric buses
The Environmental Protection Agency awarded four Upstate schools rebates of more than $12 million Wednesday to purchase electric school buses.
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets
A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Council District 2 candidates breakdown priorities ahead of election day
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — As voters head to the polls in Anderson County, incumbent Democrat Glenn Davis and Republican David Standard are on the ballot for the Anderson County Council District 2. Davis has been on County Council for roughly 16 months. He said one of his priorities is...
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fight over an apartment project in West Greenville drew another packed house at City Council Monday night. The initial vote for the “Woven” project was back in August when council approved it in a 4 to 3 vote. Now, the project is...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
thejournalonline.com
Duke Energy makes donation for fencing
A donation from the Duke Energy SC State President’s office for $25,000 will be used to improve parks and recreation facilities in the Duke Energy service area. Emily DeRoberts, District Manager/SC Gov’t and Community Relations Team for Duke Energy Carolinas presented the check to the Wren Youth Association. The funds will be used for Wren Youth Association football field fencing at Hurricane Springs Park. The facility is currently using orange temporary barrier as fencing and the funds will provide a permanent and safer alternative to protect players and spectators. The football field fencing project is underway and will be completed before Spring 2023. Pictured are Emily DeRoberts, Anderson County District 6 Councilman Jimmy Davis and members of the Wren Youth Association.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
greenvillejournal.com
A mother’s dying wish and a daughter’s devotion preserves a historic church
The project to preserve Soapstone Baptist Church began as a promise Mable Owens Clarke made to her dying mother, Lula Mae, in 1999. She asked that the church never be closed. Clarke kept her promise and worked hard to keep the doors to the church open, including organizing a monthly fish fry for 20 years that would help pay off the church’s mortgage. Soapstone Baptist, located at 296 Liberia Road in Pickens, was a place of worship, fellowship and education that has been around more than a century and a half.
FOX Carolina
Fire at Rent-A-Center in Greenville
Find out how gardening could be the key to staying calm and living long. It's a mission to keep kids off drugs. How Upstate students are taking action. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 414. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Taking a look at a Greenville...
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
Hose manufacturer adds 120 jobs in Anderson County
Flexon Industries, a manufacturer of water hoses and extension cords, completed an expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs, according to a press release from the company.
Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman loses $93,000 to scammer pretending to be high school classmate
Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are warning people about a scam that recently impacted an Upstate woman. Deputies said they spoke to the victim, who said she was recently scammed out of $93,000. The victim told deputies that she met the scammer online in December 2020 and had exchanged text messages with them.
WYFF4.com
Deputy in South Carolina distributed marijuana to confidential informant on video, warrant says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A now-former Greenville County deputy is facing a charge after he distributed marijuana to a confidential informant on video, according to an arrest warrant. Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, is charged with first-offense distribution of marijuana. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through Halloween. Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you and your family can “Find your BOO.”. The facility says each adoption includes free spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccines and testing, microchipping and registration as well...
Comments / 0