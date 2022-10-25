ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, SC

FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
thejournalonline.com

Duke Energy makes donation for fencing

A donation from the Duke Energy SC State President’s office for $25,000 will be used to improve parks and recreation facilities in the Duke Energy service area. Emily DeRoberts, District Manager/SC Gov’t and Community Relations Team for Duke Energy Carolinas presented the check to the Wren Youth Association. The funds will be used for Wren Youth Association football field fencing at Hurricane Springs Park. The facility is currently using orange temporary barrier as fencing and the funds will provide a permanent and safer alternative to protect players and spectators. The football field fencing project is underway and will be completed before Spring 2023. Pictured are Emily DeRoberts, Anderson County District 6 Councilman Jimmy Davis and members of the Wren Youth Association.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances

Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A mother’s dying wish and a daughter’s devotion preserves a historic church

The project to preserve Soapstone Baptist Church began as a promise Mable Owens Clarke made to her dying mother, Lula Mae, in 1999. She asked that the church never be closed. Clarke kept her promise and worked hard to keep the doors to the church open, including organizing a monthly fish fry for 20 years that would help pay off the church’s mortgage. Soapstone Baptist, located at 296 Liberia Road in Pickens, was a place of worship, fellowship and education that has been around more than a century and a half.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire at Rent-A-Center in Greenville

Find out how gardening could be the key to staying calm and living long. It's a mission to keep kids off drugs. How Upstate students are taking action. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 414. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Taking a look at a Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman loses $93,000 to scammer pretending to be high school classmate

Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are warning people about a scam that recently impacted an Upstate woman. Deputies said they spoke to the victim, who said she was recently scammed out of $93,000. The victim told deputies that she met the scammer online in December 2020 and had exchanged text messages with them.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through Halloween. Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you and your family can “Find your BOO.”. The facility says each adoption includes free spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccines and testing, microchipping and registration as well...

