A donation from the Duke Energy SC State President’s office for $25,000 will be used to improve parks and recreation facilities in the Duke Energy service area. Emily DeRoberts, District Manager/SC Gov’t and Community Relations Team for Duke Energy Carolinas presented the check to the Wren Youth Association. The funds will be used for Wren Youth Association football field fencing at Hurricane Springs Park. The facility is currently using orange temporary barrier as fencing and the funds will provide a permanent and safer alternative to protect players and spectators. The football field fencing project is underway and will be completed before Spring 2023. Pictured are Emily DeRoberts, Anderson County District 6 Councilman Jimmy Davis and members of the Wren Youth Association.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO