Iowa State

Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board named Art Sathoff as the Interim superintendent following the death of Superintendent Noreen Bush earlier this week. Board President David Tominsky said Sathoff recently retired after 34 years of education including 11 years as a superintendent in two districts. Tominksy said he had accomplished a lot in his time in Indianola, including an 85% yes vote on a $70 million bond referendum. Cedar Rapids voters will be asked to approve a $312 million bond issue that would impact much of the district’s middle schools.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates changed their address to run in specific districts this November. One candidate, Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), claims to reside in a home records show hasn’t used water since February. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking

IOWA STATE
Jones County Public issue

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers course to help providers better connect with Spanish-speaking patients

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Health care providers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are working to keep patients’ fears from being lost in translation. For several years, staff have had the option to complete a course on learning Spanish Medical terms. Over the past year, more medical staffers have been interested in the course than ever before.
IOWA CITY, IA
New data shows most Iowans support proposed gun amendment

IOWA STATE
Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential

JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot. Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls...
JONES COUNTY, IA
New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake

IOWA STATE
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY, IA
Funeral plans set for Noreen Bush

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans for the funeral service for former Cedar Rapids Community School Superintendent Noreen Bush have been announced. Bush died on Sunday after a more than two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She took medical leave from her role as Superintendent of the district on Sept. 19, and submitted her resignation on Sept. 22. The board accepted her resignation on Sept. 26 at its meeting, with several members paying tribute to her.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

