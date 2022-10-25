Read full article on original website
Iowa Workforce Development responds to report of paying deceased individuals and inmates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) has responded to a report from State Auditor Rob Sand that says a lack of policies and procedures led IWD to make numerous errors during the fiscal year ending in June 2020. The errors include overpaying unemployment compensation to people...
Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board named Art Sathoff as the Interim superintendent following the death of Superintendent Noreen Bush earlier this week. Board President David Tominsky said Sathoff recently retired after 34 years of education including 11 years as a superintendent in two districts. Tominksy said he had accomplished a lot in his time in Indianola, including an 85% yes vote on a $70 million bond referendum. Cedar Rapids voters will be asked to approve a $312 million bond issue that would impact much of the district’s middle schools.
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates changed their address to run in specific districts this November. One candidate, Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), claims to reside in a home records show hasn’t used water since February. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the...
One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Mariannette Miller-Meeks was born in Herlong, California. Before taking her seat as a Representative for Iowa, Miller-Meeks served in the United States Army for 24 years. She also has a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. “I think when...
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
Jones County Public issue
Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa amid 2020 pandemic
One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics offers course to help providers better connect with Spanish-speaking patients
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Health care providers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are working to keep patients’ fears from being lost in translation. For several years, staff have had the option to complete a course on learning Spanish Medical terms. Over the past year, more medical staffers have been interested in the course than ever before.
One-on-one with Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
Workshop aims to connect aspiring home buyers & current homeowners to resources amid inflated market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Buying a home can be intimidating, especially in the current market. The Iowa Association of Realtors reports September home prices were up 13.5% with the median sales price being $225,000. That’s up from around $198,000 the same time last year. Several area organizations are coming...
New data shows most Iowans support proposed gun amendment
Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential
JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot. Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls...
Cedar Rapids school district to hold ribbon cutting, open house for Maple Grove elementary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for its newest elementary school on Thursday. Students have been attending Maple Grove, at 1300 38th Street NW, since it opened in August. However, the district hasn’t held a ribbon...
New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake
Grinnell college leaders call on community to stop racist harassment after recent incidents
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Black students at Grinnell college say they feel unsafe due to racist harassment on campus this fall. After the most recent incident, the college is calling on the community to stop it from happening again. Students say there have been more than 12 confirmed incidents of...
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
Funeral plans set for Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans for the funeral service for former Cedar Rapids Community School Superintendent Noreen Bush have been announced. Bush died on Sunday after a more than two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She took medical leave from her role as Superintendent of the district on Sept. 19, and submitted her resignation on Sept. 22. The board accepted her resignation on Sept. 26 at its meeting, with several members paying tribute to her.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa junior Caitlin Clark was a unanimous selection for the Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team. Iowa State senior Ashley Joens was also selected to the All-America team, with 24 of 30 votes. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was also a unanimous selection. Stanford’s...
