Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing
A Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff—who was caught on tape saying he’s “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to Black law enforcement officials (among a slew of other blatantly racist statements)—resigned from his job during a hearing that would have decided whether he was going to get the boot anyway. According to WECT, now-former […] The post Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
WECT
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody Greene from office ended before the first witness took the stand when Greene unexpectedly resigned. “Columbus County needs change,” said one person as crowds spilled out of the courthouse. “This racial...
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody Greene, who was elected Columbus […]
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene submitted his resignation in a county courtroom during a hearing on the petition to remove him from office on Monday, October 24. Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced the...
borderbelt.org
After sheriff resigns, Black residents say racism is part of life in Columbus County
Hours after the suspended Columbus County sheriff resigned from his job on Monday amid allegations of racism and corruption, an attorney and civil rights activist said he wants to make sure Jody Greene’s law enforcement career is over forever. “We’re not jumping up and down because of a resignation,”...
WECT
Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead on Saturday, October 22, as part of their ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. The following charges in...
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WECT
Local NAACP branch to hold Souls to the Polls march at St. Stephen AME Church
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Branch of the NAACP will hold the Souls to the Polls march on Sunday, October 30 at noon, per the NAACP. The march will begin at St. Stephen AME Church and end at the Cape Fear Community College early voting location. The NAACP aims to highlight that this is the only Sunday in this election cycle during which polls are open in New Hanover County.
WECT
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
Sheriff Who Resigned Over Racist Recording Is Still Running for Office
Hours after disgraced North Carolina Sheriff Jody Greene announced his long-awaited resignation, the top cop who was caught on tape calling his Black colleagues “bastards” made it clear his exit was just a strategy to ensure that he could continue his reelection campaign. Greene submitted his resignation letter...
WECT
Multiple local government and community meetings to take place this Tuesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple local government and community meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss various issues related to southeastern North Carolina communities. New Hanover County Board of Elections. The New Hanover County Board of Elections is scheduled to host a meeting at 5 p.m. in...
WRAL
Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
WECT
Brunswick County Fall Festival to include costume contest, hayrides and more
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex. “Once again there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of CANDY!” states the BCSO on social media. The event...
columbuscountynews.com
Early Polls Stay Hot in Columbus
Early voting continues to stay busy in Columbus County. As of Monday, Board of Elections figures show 2,839 ballots cast at the five one stop polls open in the county. That number jumped more than 800 on Monday. The county has a total of 36,829 voters, according to the State Board of Elections.
WECT
Wave Transit creates bus stop near YWCA Lower Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that a bus stop has been added to their 2815 S. College Road location. Per the announcement, YWCA Lower Cape Fear worked with the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority to make the new stop a reality. They hope that the new stop will enable more community members to access the services provided at the YWCA.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
WECT
Communities in Schools, Child Trauma Institute open new location in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children and families dealing with trauma and mental health struggles now have more options when it comes to getting help. The Trauma Institute and Child Trauma Institute has opened a new satellite office on Market Street in Wilmington. The office is shared with Communities in Schools...
Comments / 2