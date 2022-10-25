ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
