rochesterfirst.com
Mobile 4D ultrasound business in Rochester brings elective experience right to your home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For new or present moms that are looking for a way to allow friends and family to see the baby before it’s even born, Rochester Institute of Technology alumna Jenny Kron started the first and only ultrasound business in Rochester that can make that happen.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester ranks third for best NY cities to live in and 16th for U.S. cities with best quality of life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester ranks third for best cities in New York State to live in, according to a new U.S. News and World Report analysis. In the survey’s national rankings, Rochester ranked #42 for best cities to live in. It also ranked 55th for best places to retire and 16th for overall quality of life.
Name change for Frontier Field?
County Executive Adam Bello is asking the county legislature to amend the contract with Frontier Communications to allow a Henrietta company to assume naming rights.
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
wdkx.com
City Of Rochester Roofing Assistance Program Now Accepting Applications
If you are looking to make repairs on your roof and live in the City of Rochester but the cost of repairs are stopping you, you may be eligible for some financial help. The city of Rochester announced on Tuesday they are accepting applications for financial assistance for roof repairs. There are some qualifications you must meet to apply. You must be a homeowner in the city of Rochester and only one occupant can apply. The program is income based and cannot exceed 80% of the HUD area median income.
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
What’s Good: Innovative Field, water plant tour, Foodlink festival
Email dgross@wroctv.com if you want to share your good news with the show!
rochesterfirst.com
Halloween forecast: Tracking the chance for rain in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Leading up to the Halloween weekend, The News 8 weather team can confidently say it will be a warm and dry weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a lot of sun under deep high pressure. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with highs in the 50s and 60s. Questions begin going into Monday as a storm system approaches New York State from the south.
WHEC TV-10
Shake Shack opens on Thruway between Waterloo and Geneva exits
GENEVA, N.Y. — Upstate New York’s first full-time Shake Shack is up and running. You can find it on I-90 West at the Junius Ponds service area, which is between Waterloo exit 41 and Geneva exit 42. The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Shake Shack...
Golden Apple: Congratulations to Karen Jablonski
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District. You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door. “She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone […]
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
City announces up to $45K in roof repair funding for eligible Rochester homeowners
To apply, eligible homeowners can pick up and submit a pre-application by November 18 at their nearest Neighborhood Service Center (NSC).
Body found in Livingston County creek
As of 12 p.m., police are on scene investigating the incident.
No one hits Powerball jackpot, new drawing climbs to estimated $800 million
The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.
Oh, deer: Monroe Co. second highest county for animal-car crashes
These numbers tend peak in autumn, according to representatives, with October, November, and December far and above the peak of animal crash season.
SUNY offering free applications for up to 5 schools
There are 64 SUNY schools across the state that students can choose to apply to.
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Rochester councilmembers calling for stricter discretion to gun charges in letter to Hochul
"We are not asking you to change or modify Bail Reform but rather to allow for a new lens to be used for gun crimes," Michael Patterson said.
Rochester City Councilmembers demand Gov. Hochul take action on violent gun offenders
"At some point we need to say 'enough is enough', and say that 'some of these people we need to hold because they are dangerous,'" said Peo.
