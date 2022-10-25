If you are looking to make repairs on your roof and live in the City of Rochester but the cost of repairs are stopping you, you may be eligible for some financial help. The city of Rochester announced on Tuesday they are accepting applications for financial assistance for roof repairs. There are some qualifications you must meet to apply. You must be a homeowner in the city of Rochester and only one occupant can apply. The program is income based and cannot exceed 80% of the HUD area median income.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO