ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

City Of Rochester Roofing Assistance Program Now Accepting Applications

If you are looking to make repairs on your roof and live in the City of Rochester but the cost of repairs are stopping you, you may be eligible for some financial help. The city of Rochester announced on Tuesday they are accepting applications for financial assistance for roof repairs. There are some qualifications you must meet to apply. You must be a homeowner in the city of Rochester and only one occupant can apply. The program is income based and cannot exceed 80% of the HUD area median income.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Halloween forecast: Tracking the chance for rain in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Leading up to the Halloween weekend, The News 8 weather team can confidently say it will be a warm and dry weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a lot of sun under deep high pressure. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with highs in the 50s and 60s. Questions begin going into Monday as a storm system approaches New York State from the south.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shake Shack opens on Thruway between Waterloo and Geneva exits

GENEVA, N.Y. — Upstate New York’s first full-time Shake Shack is up and running. You can find it on I-90 West at the Junius Ponds service area, which is between Waterloo exit 41 and Geneva exit 42. The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Shake Shack...
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Karen Jablonski

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a third grade teacher at Listwood Elementary in the West Irondequoit School District.  You can hear the excitement inside Miss Karen Jablonski’s classroom before you even step foot in the door. “She’s exuberant and excited to be at school,” Listwood Elementary Principal Gayle Pavone […]
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy