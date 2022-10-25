Pictures showed eight jars of peanut butter and five jars of jelly crammed into a small fridge and four more jars in a drawer. This is what Natalia Barnett ate during her yearlong stay in her Westfield, Indiana, apartment, before she was moved to Lafayette, she said on the stand Wednesday during the third day of the neglect trial against adopted father Michael Barnett. The morning featured testimony from Natalia herself as well as from her roommate and friend Cynthia Mans.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO