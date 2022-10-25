ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting

A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says.
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Family of boy found in suitcase shares heartbreak after learning of his death

For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing child and mother located, IMPD says

UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it

Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

IMPD discusses deadly east side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss a deadly double shooting on the city's east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

‘I wanted to live with the Barnetts’

Pictures showed eight jars of peanut butter and five jars of jelly crammed into a small fridge and four more jars in a drawer. This is what Natalia Barnett ate during her yearlong stay in her Westfield, Indiana, apartment, before she was moved to Lafayette, she said on the stand Wednesday during the third day of the neglect trial against adopted father Michael Barnett. The morning featured testimony from Natalia herself as well as from her roommate and friend Cynthia Mans.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Angela Answers: How to get help for addiction

You hear this statistic almost weekly now. More than a 100,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021. There is a drug epidemic. So what do you do when you or your loved one are ready for help? Tara Morse and Becky Buhner joined Angela via Zoom with some answers.
MUNCIE, IN

