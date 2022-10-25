Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied to a string of bank robberies between April 9 and April 15. Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again …. Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied to a string of bank robberies between April...
Fox 59
Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
Court docs show mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase. Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; …. Court docs show mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase....
Fox 59
Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting
A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. More need for at-home help. Amid...
Fox 59
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines.
Child hit by driver on Indy's northeast side
A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a driver early Wednesday on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox 59
Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.
A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave. A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Big Game Bound: Week 8. A Sunday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills...
Fox 59
Family of boy found in suitcase shares heartbreak after learning of his death
For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. https://fox59.com/news/family-of-boy-found-in-suitcase-shares-heartbreak-after-learning-of-his-death/. Family of boy found in suitcase shares heartbreak …. For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
2 shot, 1 dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD. Police […]
Fox 59
Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks 24 homicides in 24 days in October
Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and meridian on Indy's near north side. Just before 5 in the morning, sleeping residents at the Enclave at Meridian apartments were startled by the sound of gunfire. Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks …. Two men are dead following...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
Missing child and mother located, IMPD says
UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help […]
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
Woman recounts Lawrence carjacking, suspect forcing her to withdraw money at ATMs
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence arrested a suspect in a carjacking and robbery Tuesday afternoon. “I just think about all this woulda, coulda, shoulda stuff,” the victim told 13News Tuesday evening. She didn’t want to give her name or show her face after what she said happened...
Fox 59
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it. Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping …. Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it. Authorities searching for car shop employee accused …. Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. More...
Group revitalizing Belmont Beach in Haughville asks for help stopping vandals
Those working to beautify a historic piece of Indianapolis in Haughville are searching for answers after their hard work was vandalized.
Fox 59
IMPD discusses deadly east side shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss a deadly double shooting on the city's east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss a deadly double shooting on the city's east side. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 25, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: October 25, 2022. New group fitness program for amputees...
‘I wanted to live with the Barnetts’
Pictures showed eight jars of peanut butter and five jars of jelly crammed into a small fridge and four more jars in a drawer. This is what Natalia Barnett ate during her yearlong stay in her Westfield, Indiana, apartment, before she was moved to Lafayette, she said on the stand Wednesday during the third day of the neglect trial against adopted father Michael Barnett. The morning featured testimony from Natalia herself as well as from her roommate and friend Cynthia Mans.
Fox 59
Angela Answers: How to get help for addiction
You hear this statistic almost weekly now. More than a 100,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021. There is a drug epidemic. So what do you do when you or your loved one are ready for help? Tara Morse and Becky Buhner joined Angela via Zoom with some answers.
