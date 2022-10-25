Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109
PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109.
WVNews
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131
CHARLOTTE (131) Hayward 8-18 4-6 21, Washington 5-14 3-4 17, Plumlee 2-3 4-6 8, Oubre Jr. 7-18 2-3 17, Smith Jr. 7-16 0-2 14, Thor 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 6-10 2-2 17, Richards 2-2 3-4 7, Bouknight 5-9 1-2 13, Maledon 6-7 1-1 15, McGowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-99 20-30 131.
WVNews
Utah 109, Houston 101
HOUSTON (101) Gordon 6-12 2-3 16, Tate 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-4 10, Green 6-20 3-4 17, Porter Jr. 10-22 4-4 24, Eason 1-7 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 3-9 5-7 11, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 3-5 2-2 11, Nix 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 18-24 101.
WVNews
Miami 119, Portland 98
MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction, pick, odds: Both teams hoping to rebound from frustrating losses
When the Dallas Mavericks visited the Brooklyn Nets on March 16, they constantly frustrated Kevin Durant with double teams and then escaped with a two-point win on a game-winning 3-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie against his former team. The Nets are off to a frustrating start after an eventful summer, and...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WVNews
Chicago 124, Indiana 109
INDIANA (109) Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 3-4 17, Hield 8-16 2-3 25, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-11 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 19-24 109.
WVNews
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
ORLANDO (92) Banchero 10-19 6-8 29, F.Wagner 10-19 2-3 22, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-4 12, Anthony 2-10 4-4 9, Ross 3-10 0-0 7, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Bol 4-7 0-2 9, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Houstan 1-2 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 16-21 92.
WVNews
Southern toppled by Smithsburg
SMITHSBURG — The Southern Rams fell behind early and never got their footing as the hosting Smithsburg Leopards scored all of their points in the first half to rattle off a 41-0 win in last Thursday night’s high school football matchup. Smithsburg opened the scoring at the 9:16...
WKRG
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night. The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol)...
Jalen Brunson lifts Knicks over Hornets in OT thriller
The New York Knicks are quickly turning into Jalen Brunson’s team. Brunson’s looks of determination has rubbed all over the Knicks as they collectively fought back from a five-point deficit in the final 2:22 of the regulation to squeeze out an ugly 134-131 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night.
Comments / 0