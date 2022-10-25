ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109

PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109.
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131

CHARLOTTE (131) Hayward 8-18 4-6 21, Washington 5-14 3-4 17, Plumlee 2-3 4-6 8, Oubre Jr. 7-18 2-3 17, Smith Jr. 7-16 0-2 14, Thor 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 6-10 2-2 17, Richards 2-2 3-4 7, Bouknight 5-9 1-2 13, Maledon 6-7 1-1 15, McGowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-99 20-30 131.
WASHINGTON STATE
Utah 109, Houston 101

HOUSTON (101) Gordon 6-12 2-3 16, Tate 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-4 10, Green 6-20 3-4 17, Porter Jr. 10-22 4-4 24, Eason 1-7 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 3-9 5-7 11, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 3-5 2-2 11, Nix 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 18-24 101.
HOUSTON, TX
Miami 119, Portland 98

MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
Chicago 124, Indiana 109

INDIANA (109) Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 3-4 17, Hield 8-16 2-3 25, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-11 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 19-24 109.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92

ORLANDO (92) Banchero 10-19 6-8 29, F.Wagner 10-19 2-3 22, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-4 12, Anthony 2-10 4-4 9, Ross 3-10 0-0 7, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Bol 4-7 0-2 9, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Houstan 1-2 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 16-21 92.
Southern toppled by Smithsburg

SMITHSBURG — The Southern Rams fell behind early and never got their footing as the hosting Smithsburg Leopards scored all of their points in the first half to rattle off a 41-0 win in last Thursday night’s high school football matchup. Smithsburg opened the scoring at the 9:16...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night. The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol)...
DALLAS, TX

