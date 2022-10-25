Read full article on original website
Chicago 124, Indiana 109
INDIANA (109) Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 3-4 17, Hield 8-16 2-3 25, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-11 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 19-24 109.
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
ATLANTA (118) Collins 9-14 1-1 19, Hunter 7-10 1-3 17, Capela 3-8 0-0 6, Murray 5-18 2-4 14, Young 9-21 16-17 35, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Okongwu 5-5 0-0 10, J.Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, A.Holiday 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-91 20-25 118.
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109
PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109.
Miami 119, Portland 98
MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
ORLANDO (92) Banchero 10-19 6-8 29, F.Wagner 10-19 2-3 22, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-4 12, Anthony 2-10 4-4 9, Ross 3-10 0-0 7, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Bol 4-7 0-2 9, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Houstan 1-2 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 16-21 92.
Celtics' Williams suspended 1 game for bumping referee
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee, the NBA said Wednesday. The league said he will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Utah 109, Houston 101
HOUSTON (101) Gordon 6-12 2-3 16, Tate 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-4 10, Green 6-20 3-4 17, Porter Jr. 10-22 4-4 24, Eason 1-7 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 3-9 5-7 11, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 3-5 2-2 11, Nix 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 18-24 101.
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Are Interested In Big Men And Wings
The Boston Celtics are looking to reinforce their front court depth during the season in the trade market.
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
Watch: New York Knicks POWER Past Orlando Magic | Full Game Highlights (October 24, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Highlights from October 24, 2022.
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131
CHARLOTTE (131) Hayward 8-18 4-6 21, Washington 5-14 3-4 17, Plumlee 2-3 4-6 8, Oubre Jr. 7-18 2-3 17, Smith Jr. 7-16 0-2 14, Thor 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 6-10 2-2 17, Richards 2-2 3-4 7, Bouknight 5-9 1-2 13, Maledon 6-7 1-1 15, McGowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-99 20-30 131.
Boston's Grant Williams suspended 1 game without pay
NEW YORK — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The contact, for which Williams was assessed...
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Orlando takes on Charlotte, looks to end 5-game skid
Charlotte Hornets (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (0-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup against Charlotte after losing five straight games. Orlando finished 3-13 in Southeast Division action and 12-29 at home last season. The Magic gave up 112.2 points...
