Boston Celtics reportedly 'poking around' on potential TPE trades

Per new reporting from Heavy’s Sean Deveney, the Boston Celtics are “poking around” in pursuit of potential targets to use their traded player exceptions (TPEs) on to bolster roster weaknesses. Armed with a pair of larger TPEs left over from trading away veteran guard Dennis Schroder and forward Juancho Hernangomez, Boston can absorb salaries up to $100,000 over the size of each for $5.9 million and $6.9 million, respectively.
The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Chicago 124, Indiana 109

INDIANA (109) Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 3-4 17, Hield 8-16 2-3 25, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-11 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 19-24 109.
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

ATLANTA (118) Collins 9-14 1-1 19, Hunter 7-10 1-3 17, Capela 3-8 0-0 6, Murray 5-18 2-4 14, Young 9-21 16-17 35, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Okongwu 5-5 0-0 10, J.Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, A.Holiday 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-91 20-25 118.
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109

PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109.
Miami 119, Portland 98

MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92

ORLANDO (92) Banchero 10-19 6-8 29, F.Wagner 10-19 2-3 22, Carter Jr. 4-9 4-4 12, Anthony 2-10 4-4 9, Ross 3-10 0-0 7, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Bol 4-7 0-2 9, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Houstan 1-2 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 16-21 92.
Celtics' Williams suspended 1 game for bumping referee

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and “recklessly making contact with” a referee, the NBA said Wednesday. The league said he will serve the suspension on Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Utah 109, Houston 101

HOUSTON (101) Gordon 6-12 2-3 16, Tate 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-4 10, Green 6-20 3-4 17, Porter Jr. 10-22 4-4 24, Eason 1-7 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 3-9 5-7 11, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 3-5 2-2 11, Nix 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 18-24 101.
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99

BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131

CHARLOTTE (131) Hayward 8-18 4-6 21, Washington 5-14 3-4 17, Plumlee 2-3 4-6 8, Oubre Jr. 7-18 2-3 17, Smith Jr. 7-16 0-2 14, Thor 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 6-10 2-2 17, Richards 2-2 3-4 7, Bouknight 5-9 1-2 13, Maledon 6-7 1-1 15, McGowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-99 20-30 131.
Boston's Grant Williams suspended 1 game without pay

NEW YORK — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The contact, for which Williams was assessed...
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.

The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Orlando takes on Charlotte, looks to end 5-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (0-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup against Charlotte after losing five straight games. Orlando finished 3-13 in Southeast Division action and 12-29 at home last season. The Magic gave up 112.2 points...
