Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’
Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who, the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions. Numerous fans loved the...
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every surprise cameo in the ‘Doctor Who’ centenary special
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. Doctor Who fans could not have asked for anything more from Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Thirteenth Doctor’s feature-length finale managed to squeeze in more surprises than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at. While we knew to expect a few returning characters, including classic companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred), it turned out they were just the tip of the iceberg.
Doctor Who fans ‘lost for words’ as David Tennant makes shock appearance
Doctor Who fans have been left in a state of shock as David Tennant made an explosive return to the BBC series.Sunday (23 October) night saw Jodie Whittaker make her last adventure in the Tardis in the feature-length special episode “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.The episode ended with Whittaker regenerating, with fans suspecting that she was going to turn into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who will be playing the Doctor in the next series.However, in a shocking twist, she instead turned back into former Doctor Who star Tennant.Tennant’s...
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker meets classic Doctors including Peter Davison and Colin Baker in last episode
Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who featured surprise cameos from a number of the show’s former stars.The Broadchurch actor bowed out as the Doctor during Sunday night’s special “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.In the episode, Whittaker’s Doctor faces off against her nemesis The Master (Sacha Dhawan) once again, who has brought the Daleks and Cybermen together to defeat the Doctor.The Master makes the Doctor take part in a “forced regeneration”, in which he regenerates into her body and is able to control the Tardis.On the brink of her...
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC’s adored shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.
ABC News
Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK
Disney Branded Television and the BBC are joining forces to bring the beloved British sci-fi show "Doctor Who" to a global audience. The companies announces Tuesday that Disney+ would become the new home for "Doctor Who" outside the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC, for new seasons of the show beginning in 2023.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
David Tennant's Doctor Who return brought back this lapsed Whovian
The Power of the Doctor did the almost impossible: gave Jodie Whittaker a brilliant sendoff and brought back my favorite Doctor. Now I’m hooked all over again.
'I'm reliving my childhood!': Doctor Who fans are thrilled as Peter Davidson and Bradley Walsh join a whole host of famous faces for Jodie Whittaker's final adventure
Doctor Who returned for Jodie Whittaker's final outing on Sunday. And the episode, marking the BBC's centenary, was jam-packed with stars from the show's past who helped the actress' time in the role come to an end in epic style. During the action packed finale the Time Lord came face-to-face...
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended Sunday night with a twist that saw the titular time-traveler regenerate as none other than David Tennant.
Collider
Jodie Whittaker’s ’Doctor Who’s Centenary Special Send off Isn’t Sad, It's Hopeful
After a four-year run that included three seasons and three specials, Jodie Whittaker has said goodbye to Doctor Who. It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. It always feels bittersweet with such a big change to the show, and it was no different this time either. After what was admittedly a divisive era of Doctor Who for many fans, this last episode really stuck the landing that it needed to. It is perhaps the most enjoyable, emotional, and fun episode from her years as the Doctor, and perhaps ever. It feels different in a way from the previous era closers, not bothering to wrap up controversial storylines, and instead giving more time to so many unexpected characters, many whom are familiar faces from long ago. Many of the past regeneration episodes felt like an end, this felt like closure. It was the perfect way to end this run of the show.
Doctor Who Aiming To Reach Biggest Audience Yet With Shift To New Streaming Home
As if the latest regeneration wasn't enough of a shocker, Doctor Who has found a new streaming home for its future seasons.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who’s Sophie Aldred “burst into tears” when asked to return
Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who star Sophie Aldred has revealed she “burst into tears” when she was asked to return to the show. The actress, who played Ace McShane opposite Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor, reprised her role for Sunday’s (October 23) ‘The Power of the Doctor’, her first appearance on the show in 33 years.
TV Fanatic
Doctor Who Relocating to Disney+ in 2023
When Doctor Who returns in 2023 for its highly anticipated revamp, it will no longer be airing on BBC America. Ncuti Gatwa revealed on Tuesday morning's Live With Kelly & Ryan that the series will be relocating to Disney+ outside the U.S. and Ireland. As previously reported, David Tennant is...
'1899': Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot
The creators of "Dark" return to Netflix for a brand-new series, and the streaming platform has released new details about the show.
Comments / 0