After a four-year run that included three seasons and three specials, Jodie Whittaker has said goodbye to Doctor Who. It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. It always feels bittersweet with such a big change to the show, and it was no different this time either. After what was admittedly a divisive era of Doctor Who for many fans, this last episode really stuck the landing that it needed to. It is perhaps the most enjoyable, emotional, and fun episode from her years as the Doctor, and perhaps ever. It feels different in a way from the previous era closers, not bothering to wrap up controversial storylines, and instead giving more time to so many unexpected characters, many whom are familiar faces from long ago. Many of the past regeneration episodes felt like an end, this felt like closure. It was the perfect way to end this run of the show.

12 HOURS AGO