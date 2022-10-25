We'll be dodging scattered showers through most of Thursday, but the rain won't be for everyone. As it moves northeast through the area, it will lighten up and break apart. The greatest chance of seeing rain, along with highest totals, will be west of Omaha. Cites from Norfolk, Columbus, and down into York could pick up close to half an inch of rain. If Omaha sees rain, we likely stay under 0.1 inches. Most of western Iowa and northwest Missouri will stay dry, but everyone will be mostly cloudy. It will also be breezy at times with highs in the upper 50s.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO