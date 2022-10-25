ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NC

Princeton, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Beddingfield High School soccer team will have a game with Princeton High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.

Beddingfield High School
Princeton High School
October 25, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

8 North Carolina Haunted Houses to check out

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has its share of haunted history and folklore, like fairies in the North Carolina mountains or the haunted remnants of a city beneath the surface of a lake. That's why it's the perfect place for chilling Halloween thrills this year!. If you love getting...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
FOX8 News

Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on I-885 in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch. According […]
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County

Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come. Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City is One of the Safest for Trick-or-Treating

Are you planning on getting some trick-or-treating done this year? One thing we can all agree on is that we should be sure that safety comes first. Many children go out trick or treating with groups of friends or family, parents chaperon together, and other safety precautions to be sure Halloween can be safe. Halloween can be a fun, but also dangerous time if you and your kids are not being safe and mindful of things.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95

DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
ZEBULON, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy