10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Turkeys Cost More Than They Did a Year Ago — and It Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving

Turkey prices and availability may be different this Thanksgiving, thanks to the ongoing spread of bird flu and the ongoing inflation crisis. Currently, there is a 73 percent increase in the price per pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey, according to data shared by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Right now, an average turkey is $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
Peas in Dog Food: What You Need to Know

For humans, peas are wholesome, nutritious vegetables packed with vitamins and minerals, rich in fiber and protein. But are they healthy options to include in dog food?. Used as a snack or a small part of your dog’s regular diet, snow peas, sugar snap peas, and garden (or English) peas are not harmful in tiny amounts. In fact, they may even be of value; for example, peas contain antioxidants that are good for skin, heart, and eye health.
Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh

Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
The Unexpected Ingredient In An Early Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice cream is a summer staple, but many people enjoy it all year — you may prefer a cone in the summer or a scoop on a slice of warm pie in the fall. Frozen treats have been a hit since ancient times. The International Dairy Foods Association claims King Solomon, Alexander the Great, and Nero Claudius Caesar were fans of sweet icy desserts. People all over the world love it, but the development of the ice cream sandwich seems to be American.
Beyond Meat Is Rolling Out Its Steak Substitute in Grocery Stores

Beyond Steak is coming to Kroger, Walmart and other grocery stores on Monday. The announcement comes after a series of executive departures and plans to lay off 19% of its workforce. Beyond and Taco Bell started testing meatless carne asada using Beyond Steak at restaurants in Dayton, Ohio. Beyond Meat...
For healthy and tasty meals on a budget choose frozen food

AS THE cost of food escalates it may seem more difficult to eat healthily, but in the freezer section of the supermarket is a range of staples that can be used to create wholesome, inexpensive meals — as these recipes here, developed especially for Mail readers, show. Frozen food...
Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day

Turkey/ Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day/blende12/ Gin Lee. If you have noticed higher prices on your favorite turkey products, you're not alone. The soaring prices of turkeys, in 2022, can be blamed on inflation and the bird-flu outbreak.
