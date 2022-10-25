Read full article on original website
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Butter shortage: How the holiday baking season could be affected
When it comes to cooking and baking, it's a truth universally acknowledged that butter just makes things better.
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
We’re Costco superfans – 18 must-buy delicious dinner items that everyone needs to try
BUYING in bulk has often been less expensive in the long run and Costco shoppers are taking advantage of that. Prices continue to rise at the grocery store, and shoppers are sharing their money-saving secrets. Buying in bulk is one of the most common ways people try to save money.
10 Best Frozen Food Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s This Fall
Trader Joe's is a year-round staple for many grocery shoppers that love to reap the benefits the store provides for busy, budget-strapped families and individuals. But their range of seasonal items,...
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
What exactly are "best by" dates — and how do they contribute to food waste?
Whether you're a strict follower of best by/use by/expiration dates (like my brother) or you merely shrug off any printed numbers and instead rely on your own senses of sight and smell, there is something undoubtedly suspect about the entire process. Whilst some things are inarguable — mold on your...
8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck
There are so many frozen treats and temptations, and so little time you're willing to stand sans sweater in that freezer section of the grocery store. If you're not carefully weighing the options of...
Turkeys Cost More Than They Did a Year Ago — and It Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving
Turkey prices and availability may be different this Thanksgiving, thanks to the ongoing spread of bird flu and the ongoing inflation crisis. Currently, there is a 73 percent increase in the price per pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey, according to data shared by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Right now, an average turkey is $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
CNBC
A nutritionist shares the 6 frozen foods she always buys: 'They're just as healthy—and cheaper than fresh'
Eating a well-balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help protect against many chronic diseases. And yet, nearly 90% of Americans don't consume the recommended daily amount. The rising costs of groceries due to inflation may be one reason. One solution: buying frozen, which is just as healthy and...
As Inflation Drives Up Turkey Prices, Here Are 6 Alternatives To Serve for Thanksgiving
Inflation, supply chain issues and a severe bird flu outbreak are driving turkey prices up this Thanksgiving, The New York Post recently reported. According to data published by The Wall Street...
akc.org
Peas in Dog Food: What You Need to Know
For humans, peas are wholesome, nutritious vegetables packed with vitamins and minerals, rich in fiber and protein. But are they healthy options to include in dog food?. Used as a snack or a small part of your dog’s regular diet, snow peas, sugar snap peas, and garden (or English) peas are not harmful in tiny amounts. In fact, they may even be of value; for example, peas contain antioxidants that are good for skin, heart, and eye health.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh
Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
The Unexpected Ingredient In An Early Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice cream is a summer staple, but many people enjoy it all year — you may prefer a cone in the summer or a scoop on a slice of warm pie in the fall. Frozen treats have been a hit since ancient times. The International Dairy Foods Association claims King Solomon, Alexander the Great, and Nero Claudius Caesar were fans of sweet icy desserts. People all over the world love it, but the development of the ice cream sandwich seems to be American.
Walmart and Kroger customers can now buy plant-based Beyond Steak, which company describes as 'seared to perfection' and 'chopped into bite-sized pieces'
Beyond Steak is plant-based food company Beyond Meat's newest product. The product arrives in more than 5,000 Kroger and Walmart stores amid a decline in sales of plant-based meat. Beyond Meat recently cut 19% of staff, and its stock price has fallen more than 80 percent since January. Beyond Meat...
NBC New York
Beyond Meat Is Rolling Out Its Steak Substitute in Grocery Stores
Beyond Steak is coming to Kroger, Walmart and other grocery stores on Monday. The announcement comes after a series of executive departures and plans to lay off 19% of its workforce. Beyond and Taco Bell started testing meatless carne asada using Beyond Steak at restaurants in Dayton, Ohio. Beyond Meat...
mailplus.co.uk
For healthy and tasty meals on a budget choose frozen food
AS THE cost of food escalates it may seem more difficult to eat healthily, but in the freezer section of the supermarket is a range of staples that can be used to create wholesome, inexpensive meals — as these recipes here, developed especially for Mail readers, show. Frozen food...
Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day
Turkey/ Turkey's soaring in prices ahead of turkey day/blende12/ Gin Lee. If you have noticed higher prices on your favorite turkey products, you're not alone. The soaring prices of turkeys, in 2022, can be blamed on inflation and the bird-flu outbreak.
