Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
Police seek man and woman in connection to robbery of east Las Vegas business
Las Vegas police are seeking two suspects, a man and a woman, who allegedly attempted to rob a business as they tried to walk out without paying.
wbrc.com
Police say mail theft is on the rise; several mailboxes broken into in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Mail theft is on the rise, and police say thieves are going after mail-in ballots, credit cards and more. Over the weekend, Las Vegas resident Mike May said his surveillance camera captured two people breaking into a community mailbox in the overnight hours. May told...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Child went to neighbor’s house to report mom was shot in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a young child went to a neighbor’s house early Thursday morning to report that his mother had been shot. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Sloan
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane Wednesday evening. Police say it took place in a parking lot at 5755 E. Charleston Boulevard. Police say officers were looking for witnesses in an unrelated investigation just before 6:15 Wednesday evening...
Man fatally stabbed at 'homeless encampment' in east valley, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas Wednesday night.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Officers report unknown shots fired near police training facility
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting near the John T. Moran Firearms Facility where officers from different agencies train. Police tell FOX5 officers broadcasted that they were at the range and several rounds landed near their location just after 7:30...
North Las Vegas police investigate bus stop homicide
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department officers found a man in his 30’s suffering a gunshot wound before transporting him to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.
North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car with children inside crashed twice during chase, threw up in patrol car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree […]
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old shares how she escaped her kidnapper in North Las Vegas with baby brother in arms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas is being called a hero after she escaped a kidnapper and carried her baby brother back to the 7-Eleven where they were abducted Monday night. In an exclusive interview, she sat down with FOX5 to share her story.
Woman arrested for death of mother
Early Wednesday morning, Metro Police received a call from an individual stating someone was injured inside a residence near Jones and Cactus. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after her mother was found dead in the south valley. According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called authorities to report that her mother was dead. Police...
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect steals vehicle with 2 children inside, leads North Las Vegas police on pursuit
North Las Vegas police report: Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting. New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage. Las Vegas police arrest suspect in case of stolen statue from Girl Scout building. Nevada ACLU continues to challenge...
Mother’s boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas 2-year-old, beating brother with belt, broom
A deceased Las Vegas 2-year-old’s mother’s boyfriend is accused of killing the child and beating his older brother with items including a belt and broom.
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s terrifying experience with FOX5 Tuesday, hours after her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas. A man was arrested after the children were found safe. “I chased after the car...
Las Vegas detective accused of domestic violence grabbed girlfriend by neck, kicked in door, report says
A visibly upset woman sped through a gas station parking lot to get to a North Las Vegas police officer as she attempted to get away from her boyfriend, who was following her after a fight, according to an arrest report.
School bus driver will not face charges after arrest
A school bus driver will not face charges after they were arrested on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.
KTNV
New traffic signal to be activated in East Las Vegas,10,400 vehicles reportedly pass the intersection daily
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials say that the traffic signals at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street will activate Thursday around 6:30 a.m. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said, “The new signals at this busy intersection will allow us to improve traffic flow...
