North Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Sloan

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane Wednesday evening. Police say it took place in a parking lot at 5755 E. Charleston Boulevard. Police say officers were looking for witnesses in an unrelated investigation just before 6:15 Wednesday evening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Officers report unknown shots fired near police training facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent shooting near the John T. Moran Firearms Facility where officers from different agencies train. Police tell FOX5 officers broadcasted that they were at the range and several rounds landed near their location just after 7:30...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car with children inside crashed twice during chase, threw up in patrol car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

