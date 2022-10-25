Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Planned Parenthood expands in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — One month ago, Planned Parenthood of Illinois opened its abortion clinic expansion at the Champaign Health Center in Champaign Illinois. The expansion opened on the same day Indiana announced its state ban on abortion law, which was going into effect. The expansion was a renovation...
illinoisnewsroom.org
What are Champaign Unit 4 schools doing for Black families?
CHAMPAIGN — As the Champaign Unit 4 School District debates further desegregating its schools, many parents have asked — what else is the district is doing to advance racial equity?. Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer answered that question at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Unit 4 does...
wdbr.com
Nikki: “Means test” for SS = cuts
The at-times daily missives between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday. Nikki Budzinski (pictured), a Springfield Democrat, appeared at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters with union members and retirees to say that Regan Deering, a Decatur Republican, wants to reduce benefits to people collecting Social Security. Budzinski said Deering supports means testing for benefits; Budzinski says “means testing” is code for “cutting.”
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
Herald & Review
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
WCIA
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
newschannel20.com
Post office dedicated to fallen soldier
MOROA, Ill. (WICS) — A central Illinois post office has officially changed its name to honor a fallen member of the Illinois National Guard. On October 25, Spc. Jeremy Ridlen’s sacrifice was memorialized as the Maroa, Illinois, post office was renamed the Spc. Jeremy Ridlen Post Office. Spc....
wdbr.com
“Dark money” allegation for Nikki
Central Illinois Republicans are trying to get voters interested in how Democrat Nikki Budzinski (pictured) makes her money. Budzinski, of Springfield, and Republican Regan Deering, of Decatur, are vying for the new and open 13th Congressional District. Pointing to a Better Government Association investigation, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) says...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
WAND TV
Jasper County Health Dept. employee charged stealing from the state of Illinois
(WAND) - A Jasper County Health Department worker has been charged with stealing from the state of Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against Hillary Robertson, 31, of Effingham for allegedly creating false records and billing the state of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work she had not done.
thechampaignroom.com
The Illini are reclaiming the state of Illinois
Bielema made the pitch when he was hired, and he is following through. It is no secret that Bielema is hitting recruiting the state of Illinois hard. And those checks are cashing. The 2023 class will be proof. Let's look at the history of the state of Illinois and its...
newschannel20.com
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Several organizations across numerous communities will have drop boxes placed so that individuals can anonymously and safely drop off unused or expired RX medications. Some organizations, such as OSF Healthcare, offer this service all year long.
newschannel20.com
Illinois Football traveling to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois football will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend to take on the Cornhuskers. Illinois will enter this game with a 6-1 season record, with a 3-1 record against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska on the other hand enters with a 3-4 record, winning two out of their last three games.
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Accident cleared on I-57 North
Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
