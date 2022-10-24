Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado town to love in winter: Durango
In 1979 in southwest Colorado, a local collaboration was born to break the doldrums of a long, harsh winter. As a written history recalls it: “A great lament was heard throughout the land, as the days were short and bore little fruit.”. The idea was a festival, a five-day...
ouraynews.com
Red Mountain Pass reopens after fatal accident
One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. One person died in an accident on Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray on Monday. Ouray County Undersheriff Tammy Stroup said the accident was reported around 2 p.m. Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) notified the Sheriff's Office of fresh tracks driving off U.S. Highway 550 near mile marker 90 and a black vehicle in the gorge below, Stroup said.
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
travelawaits.com
The One Experience You Must Try When Visiting Durango, Colorado
Do you enjoy zip-lining? I love it, and when I visited Durango, Colorado, a few years ago, I had the opportunity to zip on the largest zip line in the world! Soaring Tree Top Adventures has 27 spectacular spans and offers an all-day, family-friendly adventure. Remotely located on 180 private...
ouraynews.com
New captains take helm of Clipper Inn
Hospitality veterans assume hands-on role at former China Clipper, extend operating months. Married hospitality veterans and management duo Rich and Linae Leavens are taking the helm of the newly renamed Clipper Inn at 525 2nd St. in Ouray. The team has been in the business for 15 years, working for establishments ranging from a Best Western to a fishing lodge, but always wanted to eventually run a bed and breakfast themselves.
ouraynews.com
County begins master plan update
Ouray County is beginning the process of updating its master plan for the first time in over 20 years, which will be spearheaded by its Planning Commission. County and planning commissioners met Wednesday to discuss the process for revising the plan, which could take 12 to 18 months. Planning and engineering firm KLJ facilitated the meeting. They didn't make any decisions besides determining…
ouraynews.com
Fire chief opens gallery to showcase local art
Since May, Ouray Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Red Mountain Construction owner Adam Kunz has been steadily filling his gallery on the bottom floor of 630 Main St. in Ouray with the work of local artists. Five months later, Ouray CustomMade features mediums ranging from photography to resin art to paintings from 12 different creators in the Ouray area.
westernslopenow.com
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
ouraynews.com
Kuns will be the champion of women's rights
Dear Editor: Women’s rights are a priority for Kevin Kuns. As a founder of the Montrose Women March group, Kevin Kuns has consistently stood with us. In 2018, I worked with Kevin on the steering committee for the first Women’s March in Montrose. It was apparent he has been a fighter for women’s rights for an exceptionally long time. Although females outnumber the male U.S. population, this gender…
ouraynews.com
KICKIN' IT OVERSEAS
After winning state titles in soccer in 2019 and track in 2021, Ridgway's CoryThomsen is now lacing up his cleats in Germany. Cory Thomsen was a freshman on Ridgway’s soccer team when they won a state title in 2019, starting every game that season en route to the school’s first championship in the sport. In 2021, he won another state title, this time on the track with runners from Ouray and Silverton as part of the 4x400 relay. And last fall, he was the soccer team’s leading scorer, finishing with 15 goals during the…
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
durangotelegraph.com
Don't call it a comeback
Who doesn’t love a great comeback story? Just when you think the champ might truly be down and out, they somehow pull themselves up and come back swinging – grinding to land every punch and eventually coming out with arms raised. So heartwarming, but in reality so rare, making the victory in the end that much sweeter.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Comments / 0