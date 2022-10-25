Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Related
nbc15.com
UW-Madison announces Charlie Berens as winter commencement speaker
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker Wednesday afternoon. Berens, a UW-Madison alum, is a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a popular podcast host and the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute.”. Berens earned a bachelor’s degree...
nbc15.com
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
Daily Cardinal
Comedic actor Matt Walsh confused, anguished to hear he caused controversy on college campus
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Far-right political commentator Matt Walsh visited campus on Oct. 24 for a screening of his new documentary, “What is a Woman?” This caused uproar on campus among the transgender community and its allies, prompting protests.
nbc15.com
John Stofflet wins the 2022 'Be Like Mike' award
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
Daily Cardinal
Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign
New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
nbc15.com
Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked
-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
wortfm.org
Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”
Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
nbc15.com
Second Harvest Foodbank's Kris Tazelaar talks about NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
nbc15.com
Experts, families talk trick-or-treating safety ahead of busier Halloween season
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
nbc15.com
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
nbc15.com
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
nbc15.com
Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
nbc15.com
Most needed items for NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive
-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
nbc15.com
Watertown foundation receives $5 million grant
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Monday, protesters demonstrated outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus ahead of...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 8 hours ago. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could...
nbc15.com
John Stofflet Through the Years
Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality. A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman. Updated:...
nbc15.com
Monroe teacher helps bring books into vending machines
The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know. Updated:...
Comments / 0