ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

UW-Madison announces Charlie Berens as winter commencement speaker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Holy smokes!” UW-Madison announced Charlie Berens as their winter commencement speaker Wednesday afternoon. Berens, a UW-Madison alum, is a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a popular podcast host and the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute.”. Berens earned a bachelor’s degree...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Comedic actor Matt Walsh confused, anguished to hear he caused controversy on college campus

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Far-right political commentator Matt Walsh visited campus on Oct. 24 for a screening of his new documentary, “What is a Woman?” This caused uproar on campus among the transgender community and its allies, prompting protests.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

John Stofflet wins the 2022 'Be Like Mike' award

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign

New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
FITCHBURG, WI
wortfm.org

Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”

Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
MADISON, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

Most needed items for NBC15 Share Your Holidays National Guard Food Drive

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown foundation receives $5 million grant

Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Monday, protesters demonstrated outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus ahead of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 8 hours ago. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

John Stofflet Through the Years

Manny Wilke first tried out for Young Bucks dance team at the age of 7. He didn't make the team them, but since then his mom Tiffany says it's been on his radar. This September that dream became reality. A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman. Updated:...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Monroe teacher helps bring books into vending machines

The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know. Updated:...
MONROE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy