ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term

China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
The Independent

New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress

New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
Axios

What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule

Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
US News and World Report

China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
The Hill

China fires back after Hawley proposes sanctions on Xi

Officials in China this week called out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) after he proposed sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping for human rights abuses in the country. In a letter sent to Hawley’s office on Monday, first reported by Axios, Chinese Embassy counselor Li Xiang wrote that the lawmaker’s proposed bill would “grossly interfere” with the country’s internal affairs, citing Hawley’s action as “arrogant and despicable.”
grid.news

‘Depose the traitorous despot’: How China’s ‘Bridge Man’ unleashed a global protest against Xi Jinping

Wang Miao quickly pinned a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping onto a bulletin board at the university she attends in New York. It was the Chinese freshman’s first act of protest, and the poster carried a clear message: “Dictator Out.” “I was nervous,” Wang said. Through the classroom door, she had to keep an eye on her friend, someone she referred to as a “little pink” — a young supporter of China’s Communist Party — who had lingered to ask the teacher questions after class. Even at the university, some 7,000 miles from Beijing, Wang worried that her friend might report her.
BBC

China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists

China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
Benzinga

As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan

China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.
Axios

No women named to China's powerful Politburo for first time in 25 years

The Chinese Communist Party's powerful Politburo will include no women for the first time since 1997, and instead be made up of 24 men with a top echelon packed with President Xi Jinping's loyalists. Why it matters: Female representation among Party leadership has always been limited, but Sunday's announcement marks...
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Will Lead Global Economic Growth in 2023, S&P Says

S&P predicts Asia-Pacific will achieve real growth of roughly 3.5% in 2023, while Europe and the U.S. will likely face recession. It said the region will dominate global growth in 2023, supported by regional free-trade agreements, efficient supply chains and competitive costs. Economies in Asia-Pacific will dominate global growth in...
NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft Shares Sink More Than 7% on Weak Guidance, But Analysts Bullish on Rebound

Shares of Microsoft closed down 7% Wednesday, a day after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings and offered weak quarterly guidance. CEO Satya Nadella said on a conference call with analysts that cyclical trends are affecting Microsoft's consumer business. Shares of Microsoft closed down more than 7% Wednesday, a...
profarmer.com

Dominant Xi Follows China Party Congress as Loyalists Prevail in Key Positions

CFTC launches new Commitments of Traders reports | U.S. slams Russia over 'dirty bomb' claims. Xi Jinping’s re-election saw Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. fall as Xi clinched a third term and promoted his allies to key roles. The six men on China’s top decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, are seen as Xi Jinping loyalists. Some economists fear a further erosion of checks on the power of Xi, who has overseen expansion of state control over the economy. The Hang Seng fell 6% as Premier Xi emerged from China’s confab with an even tighter grip on power, ensuring continued “zero Covid” policies and heightened tensions with the West. Delayed GDP figures released Sunday showed weak quarterly growth. Meanwhile, China won’t have a woman sitting on its Politburo for the first time in 25 years.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft Exec Says Gaming Is ‘Somewhat Resilient' to Economic Weakness

Microsoft offers gaming consoles at multiple price points and subscriptions for $10 or $15 per month, gaming leader Phil Spencer said. The company had its best Xbox console calendar year on record in 2008, during the Global Financial Crisis. Microsoft's head of gaming said Wednesday that video games can stand...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy