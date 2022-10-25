ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown Rocks T-Shirt Coverup While Filming New Movie On The Beach: Photo

By Audrey Rock
 2 days ago
Image Credit: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t slowing down anytime soon! The “it” girl, 18, was spotted on the set of her new film The Electric State on Monday, October 24, looking anything but bored. Photographers caught the Godzilla Vs Kong actress rocking a simple t shirt coverup on the beach as she worked. Millie wore her long brunette locks down and wavy, and she carried a chocolate twisty cone. The iconic Stranger Things beauty wore coral colored nail polish and finished the laid-back ensemble with a pair of pink flip flops.

Millie Bobby Brown on the set of ‘The Electric State’ on October 24, 2022. (MEGA)

Millie’s keeping extra busy these days. In addition to her sequel to the wildly popular Netflix movie Enola Holmes, set for release on November 4th, she’s been keeping a lot of company with her boyfriend of one year, Jake Bongiovi, 20. Jake has even been known to visit his famous girlfriend on set, as he was seen chatting with her in Atlanta earlier in October.

Her future is looking bright all the way around. A source told us that Jake’s rocker dad Jon Bon Jovi and family approve of Millie — especially after she enrolled in classes at Purdue. “Jake goes to Syracuse University and puts a big value on higher education so he’s absolutely cheering Millie on in this,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in August. “His whole family is not big on the fame game, they really encourage their kids to stay grounded and that’s one of the things that they love so much about Millie, she’s totally down to earth and hasn’t let any of the Hollywood stuff go to her head. They are very proud of her for getting into Purdue, it’s a great achievement.”

Millie Bobby Brown is seen on set on Oct 24, 2022. (MEGA)

Millie and Jake first sparked dating rumors back in June of 2021, when they were seen affectionately holding hands in New York City. They’ve since been seen heating things up all over New York and Los Angeles in adorable PDA photos.

