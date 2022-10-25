ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Family hopes new suspect images will help solve Highland Heights homicide

By Bria Jones
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Startling new images released by the Memphis Police Department show the moments before a man was gunned down outside his home in late August in the Highland Heights area.

The video shows 42-year-old Clarence Teal-Beason waving his hands in distress as two large guns are pointed in his direction. According to MPD, Teal-Beason was gunned down outside his home on Henry Avenue and left to die.

“Everybody is really in so much pain behind this and it’s like a nightmare every day,” said Melissa Harris, the victim’s cousin.

On August 28, Memphis Police said Teal-Beason was approached by three masked men in a dark-colored Infiniti in broad daylight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6Szx_0ilLV5fM00
Photos provided by Memphis Police Department
ORIGINAL STORY: MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide

Two of the suspects got out of the car armed with guns as the victim tried to fight them off.

Teal-Beason’s cousin, Melissa Harris, said his surveillance system caught it all. She also told WREG that the alleged killers were not strangers.

“He gave them opportunities and they was right underneath him,” said Harris.

Harris said Teal-Beason owned a carwash and food truck. She also said he was quick to help anyone in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHKcJ_0ilLV5fM00
Clarence Teal-Beason (photo provided by family)

“He gave me an opportunity when I came from a situation,” she added. “He created jobs for people that were struggling in the community.”

More than anything she said he was a good soul that will be remembered as a loving son, father, and grandfather.

Persons of interest wanted after man found dead inside car

“He was raising his little daughter Miracle [and] that baby sleeps with his obituary and pictures this is devastating,” said Harris.

She’s sending this message to the gunmen as the family battles unspeakable pain.

“You have no morals, no conscious and it’s just painful. Like how can y’all live with yourselves,” said Harris.

Police say no arrests have been made. The family is offering an additional reward for information. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG

