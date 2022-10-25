Read full article on original website
k105.com
Wanted man facing drug charges in Ohio Co.
A man with a warrant has been arrested on drug charges by Ohio County deputies and drug task force members. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force “explored Leroy Lane,” just off Taffy Road about eight miles north of Hartford.
Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
wevv.com
Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital
A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
wrul.com
Theft’s And Damage To Property Reported Throughout The County
Multiple reports of theft and damage to property have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Deputy Wicker spoke with 68 year old Brian Mobley of Carmi in front of the Sheriff’s office about some oilfield equipment that had been stolen. He said he worked for Campbell Oil and was working on a rig near Mill Shoals around 10 AM, when he noticed that some pieces of equipment were missing from his drilling rig. They were four rod elevators worth approximately $900 each, two tubing elevators valued at about $1,800 each, and one Giberson pipe slip worth about $3,800. Bryan said he would be able to identify the pieces of equipment if he were to see them again. Deputy Wicker said a report of a Theft Over $500 will be placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
wevv.com
Muhlenberg County shoplifting investigation leads to police pursuit
A shoplifting case escalates into a police chase in Muhlenberg County. Central City Police say they were investigating the shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects trying to get away in a pick-up truck. The two people were identified as 34-year-old William Bolton of Powderly and...
POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart. Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave […]
Docs: Man sells meth at work, gets 16+ years in jail
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronnie Rich Jr., 43, of Bowling Green, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on April 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana security learned that Rich was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and was possibly distributing controlled substances […]
wevv.com
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
wevv.com
Morton Avenue warehouse fire still has some hotspots
It's been 10 days since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire destroyed the 420-thousand foot warehouse but as of today, a few hotspots still remain. Despite the recent rainfall, crews will be out there for a few more days to monitor the hotspots and to make sure everything is safe so crews can get in and continue to investigate.
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged In Caldwell With 2nd DUI, Drug Possession
A reckless driver complaint in Caldwell County led to the arrest of a Cadiz woman for DUI and drug possession. Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the complaint in the 5000 block of KY 139. After an investigation, he says 51-year old Shanna Spurlock was taken into custody by Deputy Evan Head and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Semi overturns in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers Thursday morning in Perry County. Deputies say the entrance ramp to eastbound I-64 at State Road 37 is closed because of an overturned semi. It happened before 4 a.m. Drivers should use caution in the area.
One injured in shooting in Clarksville gym parking lot
One person was injured during a shooting Friday evening in Clarksville at a Planet Fitness parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
14news.com
Trail of Treats happening Thursday night in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time for the kids to trick or treat in downtown Owensboro. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be 70 plus booths set up and activities for the kids. Veterans Boulevard and West Second Street will be closed after 2 p.m.,...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Township Fire Department help deliver healthy baby boy
It’s not every day you get to assist with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the side of Schutte Road. University of Southern Indiana Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriffs and the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond regular duties this morning, Wednesday, October 26, responding first on the scene and assisting a pregnant mother in need from Illinois who was attempting to reach an Evansville hospital.
Lost wallet makes journey back home
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
14news.com
Lane of 41N to be closed Thursday in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - HMP&L will have the far right lane closed to traffic on Highway 41 Northbound, from the area north of Circle K to Stratman Road. It will be Thursday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say crews will be clearing brush for utility work.
