iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball: No jackpot winner Wednesday night, prize rolls over to $800M
There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, rolling over the prize to a drawing for Saturday, Oct. 29. If won, Wednesday’s jackpot would have been the fifth-largest in history — but now, players will draw numbers for an $800 million jackpot prize, making it the second-largest in the 30-year history of the game and the fifth-largest lottery prize ever in the U.S.
The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is Over $600M & Here's How To Play For The Giant Prize
The U.S. Powerball jackpot has officially grown to an estimated $610 million prize ahead of Monday’s draw, and someone’s going to set a record when they win it. Lottery officials say the October 24 draw will be the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history -- if someone ends up winning it.
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
TODAY.com
Powerball jackpot grows to $700M after months without a big winner
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday's Oct. 26, jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M
No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
WTOL-TV
4 people waking up as millionaires after Powerball drawing, jackpot hits $420M
WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot prize has toppled the $400 million mark as it continues a weekslong winless streak. Even so, people in several states are waking up as millionaires this morning. Three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota purchased winning tickets worth $1 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $800 million, its second-biggest ever
The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing and now has hit an estimated $800 million — its second-biggest ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot of about $700 million, the game's biggest this year. So for Saturday night's drawing, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.Wednesday was the 36th straight time no one won the Powerball pot of gold.Powerball's biggest jackpot was also the largest ever won in any lottery anywhere...
