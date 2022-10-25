ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
FLORIDA STATE
MassLive.com

Powerball: No jackpot winner Wednesday night, prize rolls over to $800M

There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, rolling over the prize to a drawing for Saturday, Oct. 29. If won, Wednesday’s jackpot would have been the fifth-largest in history — but now, players will draw numbers for an $800 million jackpot prize, making it the second-largest in the 30-year history of the game and the fifth-largest lottery prize ever in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
IOWA STATE
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $700M after months without a big winner

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday's Oct. 26, jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS LA

Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $800 million, its second-biggest ever

The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing and now has hit an estimated $800 million — its second-biggest ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot of about $700 million, the game's biggest this year. So for Saturday night's drawing, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.Wednesday was the 36th straight time no one won the Powerball pot of gold.Powerball's biggest jackpot was also the largest ever won in any lottery anywhere...
FLORIDA STATE

