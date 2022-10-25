The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing and now has hit an estimated $800 million — its second-biggest ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot of about $700 million, the game's biggest this year. So for Saturday night's drawing, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.Wednesday was the 36th straight time no one won the Powerball pot of gold.Powerball's biggest jackpot was also the largest ever won in any lottery anywhere...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO