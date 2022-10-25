ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Sioux City East back in playoffs, ready for challenge with Kohl, Ankeny

(Sioux City) -- After a six-year drought, the Sioux City East football program is back in the postseason for the 28th time in program history. "The kids are super excited and focused," Coach Mike Winklepleck said. "This is a goal they set out for at the beginning of the year. The kids are anxious and ready to go for Friday night."
SIOUX CITY, IA
Gehlen Catholic Sweeps Remsen St. Mary’s in Regional Semifinal

The pursuit towards a sixth consecutive state tournament appearance continued on for Gehlen Catholic volleyball on Monday night as the Jays swept Remsen St. Mary’s in a regional semifinal. The pressure and hype of the match was palpable from the start. The Jays and Hawks had played a thrilling...
LE MARS, IA
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
SHELDON, IA
Stop sign: Hinton renders Lawton-Bronson's offense pointless 3-0

Hinton's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Lawton-Bronson 3-0 in Iowa girls volleyball on October 24. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
LAWTON, IA
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley

SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
SIBLEY, IA
News for Wednesday, October 26

Members of the Northwest Iowa Credit Union, based in LeMars,are going to decide on November 19, whether to merge with CENT, or remain on its own. Matt Chizek is President/CEO of CENT Credit Union in Mason City. Chizek says an honest vote is important to the credit union members. Chizek...
MASON CITY, IA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
News for Tuesday, October 25

A woman who was involved in an armed robbery in Le Mars in 2019, and who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City, has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. KTIV, Sioux City, says Karen Rose Merrick was arrested. She was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery.
LE MARS, IA
George Firefighters Put Out Two Back-To-Back Fires On Saturday

George, Iowa– The George Fire Department was called out two two fires on Saturday, October 22, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, the first call was at about 3:10 p.m. He says the George Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 260th Street and Jackson Avenue, five miles south and three east of the Frontier Bank corner in George.
GEORGE, IA
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Staff Member Comments on School Staff Members Being Allowed to Carry Guns ; Cherokee and Spirit Lake Boards Have Voted in Favor

Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board recently became the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Cherokee Superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter said "no one wants guns in schools, but we want bad...
CHEROKEE, IA
Latest Woodbury County court report

Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

