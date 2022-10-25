Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Hinton defeats Ridge View in regional volleyball championship
The Hinton volleyball team is headed to the state tournament after defeating Ridge View in the Class 2A Region 2 championship at Cherokee Washington High School, Wednesday. Watch till the end to see the team celebrate their victory.
Sioux City Journal
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Center sweeps Sheldon for state tournament bid
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – A regional championship between Sheldon and Sioux Center resulted in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 win Sioux Center win and trip to the Class 3A state tournament next week. Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 12 kills and Emily Vos added nine kills. Willow Bleeker tallied...
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Gehlen Catholic Volleyball outlasts Remsen St. Mary's to land regional final berth
LE MARS, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic punched its ticket to the Class 1A, Region 1 championship with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 win over Remsen St. Mary’s Monday night. The Jays take on Riverside in the championship match Wednesday night. Aurora Goebel and Miyah Whitehead tallied 11 kills each...
kmaland.com
Sioux City East back in playoffs, ready for challenge with Kohl, Ankeny
(Sioux City) -- After a six-year drought, the Sioux City East football program is back in the postseason for the 28th time in program history. "The kids are super excited and focused," Coach Mike Winklepleck said. "This is a goal they set out for at the beginning of the year. The kids are anxious and ready to go for Friday night."
KLEM
Gehlen Catholic Sweeps Remsen St. Mary’s in Regional Semifinal
The pursuit towards a sixth consecutive state tournament appearance continued on for Gehlen Catholic volleyball on Monday night as the Jays swept Remsen St. Mary’s in a regional semifinal. The pressure and hype of the match was palpable from the start. The Jays and Hawks had played a thrilling...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
Sioux City Journal
Stop sign: Hinton renders Lawton-Bronson's offense pointless 3-0
Hinton's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Lawton-Bronson 3-0 in Iowa girls volleyball on October 24. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
KLEM
News for Wednesday, October 26
Members of the Northwest Iowa Credit Union, based in LeMars,are going to decide on November 19, whether to merge with CENT, or remain on its own. Matt Chizek is President/CEO of CENT Credit Union in Mason City. Chizek says an honest vote is important to the credit union members. Chizek...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Corps of Engineers fall Missouri River Basin water management meeting
"I can keep this really short. It's going to be dry and warm," National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp said, describing the winter's weather and climate outlook in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City.
KLEM
News for Tuesday, October 25
A woman who was involved in an armed robbery in Le Mars in 2019, and who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City, has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. KTIV, Sioux City, says Karen Rose Merrick was arrested. She was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
kiwaradio.com
George Firefighters Put Out Two Back-To-Back Fires On Saturday
George, Iowa– The George Fire Department was called out two two fires on Saturday, October 22, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, the first call was at about 3:10 p.m. He says the George Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 260th Street and Jackson Avenue, five miles south and three east of the Frontier Bank corner in George.
kiwaradio.com
Steak Supper Planned To Honor Farmers Who Disk Firebreaks During Field Fires
Orange City, Iowa — Fire chiefs from several area towns have been giving kudos to farmers who volunteer to come to field fire scenes with tractors and disks to help disk firebreaks. But now, a group of Sioux County firefighters is doing something to thank the farmers. According to...
stormlakeradio.com
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Staff Member Comments on School Staff Members Being Allowed to Carry Guns ; Cherokee and Spirit Lake Boards Have Voted in Favor
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board recently became the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Cherokee Superintendent Kimberly Lingenfelter said "no one wants guns in schools, but we want bad...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
