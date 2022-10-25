ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Union edges Abingdon to win Mountain 7 boys cross country title

WISE — The team scoring in Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District boys cross country championships at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds was so close Union coach Mark Castle was not sure if his team had won. “Did we win it?” Castle asked when approached by the media after the meet....
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title

BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District’s regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday’s championship match.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

1921 season's third meeting set D-B vs. Science Hill rivalry in motion

It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born. Before dismissing the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Castle has record day for Milligan golf team

The No. 11 Milligan women’s golf team concluded its fall slate in style by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Fall Preview Championship at the Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville this week. The Buffs topped the 10-team tournament by six strokes and defeated a pair of ranked conference...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Motivated ETSU men picked sixth in SoCon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Southern Conference doesn’t expect much out of the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team this season, and the Bucs are hoping to use that as motivation. ETSU was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team league when the preseason polls came out Wednesday...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. All South Fork customers are urged to boil tap water before use once service is restored. The utility district says the water main break happened Tuesday night on Weaver Pike. South Fork did not […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs trying to stay motivated as season winds down

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results of his first season, but he’s working to keep his team motivated. The Bucs visit Wofford on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a game between struggling Southern Conference teams.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening

WISE — The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic on Monday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Va. Governor Youngkin visits Bristol, sees opportunity in Southwest Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Bristol Wednesday and said he sees opportunity for economic development in Southwest Virginia, but it will take collaboration. Youngkin spoke to a room full of the region’s legislative, business and education leaders at the Bristol Train Station as part of the Cardinal News Speaker Series. “This […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Va. Landfill cleanup expected to cost $30 million

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)– The Bristol, Virginia City Council has a high price tag on its hands. The city’s landfill, which ceased accepting waste in September, is estimated to cost up to $30 million to clean up. That estimate was provided by city manager Randall Eads. Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said the city has […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species

The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued

There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise businessman tries new crop for winter horse feed

WISE — Eddie Buchanan is applying the same sort of observation and experimentation that built his industrial pump business to another field — literally. At his Blacktree Ranch horse farm just outside Wise, Buchanan has worked to raise a series of national and world championship Appaloosa mares and stallions with the help of Harry Garner. While hay is part of the staple for winter feed for horses and other livestock, Buchanan said he has looked for hay with a protein content higher that grass hay.
WISE, VA
WJHL

Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Buc Madness

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s and women’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in front of the fans Monday night at Brooks Gym. Buc Madness featured a dunk contest, won by Jaden Seymour, and a 3-point contest, won by Braden Ilic.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

