Kingsport Times-News
Union edges Abingdon to win Mountain 7 boys cross country title
WISE — The team scoring in Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District boys cross country championships at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds was so close Union coach Mark Castle was not sure if his team had won. “Did we win it?” Castle asked when approached by the media after the meet....
Kingsport Times-News
Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title
BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District’s regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday’s championship match.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B boys cross country pulls off region stunner; Volunteer girls capture A-AA championship
GRAY — The word of the day at Tuesday’s Region 1 cross country championships at Daniel Boone was “upset” after streaks came to an end and predictions had to be thrown out the window. In the Class AAA races, the top three teams plus the first...
Kingsport Times-News
1921 season's third meeting set D-B vs. Science Hill rivalry in motion
It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born. Before dismissing the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.
Kingsport Times-News
Castle has record day for Milligan golf team
The No. 11 Milligan women’s golf team concluded its fall slate in style by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Fall Preview Championship at the Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville this week. The Buffs topped the 10-team tournament by six strokes and defeated a pair of ranked conference...
3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
Kingsport Times-News
Motivated ETSU men picked sixth in SoCon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Southern Conference doesn’t expect much out of the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team this season, and the Bucs are hoping to use that as motivation. ETSU was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team league when the preseason polls came out Wednesday...
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. All South Fork customers are urged to boil tap water before use once service is restored. The utility district says the water main break happened Tuesday night on Weaver Pike. South Fork did not […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs trying to stay motivated as season winds down
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results of his first season, but he’s working to keep his team motivated. The Bucs visit Wofford on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a game between struggling Southern Conference teams.
Kingsport Times-News
Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening
WISE — The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic on Monday.
Va. Governor Youngkin visits Bristol, sees opportunity in Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Bristol Wednesday and said he sees opportunity for economic development in Southwest Virginia, but it will take collaboration. Youngkin spoke to a room full of the region’s legislative, business and education leaders at the Bristol Train Station as part of the Cardinal News Speaker Series. “This […]
Bristol, Va. Landfill cleanup expected to cost $30 million
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)– The Bristol, Virginia City Council has a high price tag on its hands. The city’s landfill, which ceased accepting waste in September, is estimated to cost up to $30 million to clean up. That estimate was provided by city manager Randall Eads. Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said the city has […]
Kingsport Times-News
Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species
The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
wcyb.com
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued
There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
Kingsport Times-News
From Tidewater to SWVA, Potter having a ‘great’ time expanding entertainment business
NORTON — Ten years ago, Jahmal Potter came from the Tidewater area of Virginia to become a UVA Wise student and football player. A decade later, Potter is a children’s book author and a fixture at many public events with his DJ and event business, and that business has taken an unexpected and expansive turn.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise businessman tries new crop for winter horse feed
WISE — Eddie Buchanan is applying the same sort of observation and experimentation that built his industrial pump business to another field — literally. At his Blacktree Ranch horse farm just outside Wise, Buchanan has worked to raise a series of national and world championship Appaloosa mares and stallions with the help of Harry Garner. While hay is part of the staple for winter feed for horses and other livestock, Buchanan said he has looked for hay with a protein content higher that grass hay.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport’s Texas Roadhouse adding seating for 50 additional guests
KINGSPORT — Construction is underway to expand seating at the Texas Roadhouse, 1221 E. Stone Drive. The renovation will add seats to accommodate 50 guests and enlarge the to-go area for carryout orders.
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Buc Madness
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s and women’s basketball teams put their skills to the test in front of the fans Monday night at Brooks Gym. Buc Madness featured a dunk contest, won by Jaden Seymour, and a 3-point contest, won by Braden Ilic.
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
