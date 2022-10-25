Read full article on original website
Valle Catholic Warriors On Football Roundtable
(Farmington) The Valle Catholic Warriors joined the Regional Radio Sports Team at Applebees in Farmington for the Coles Tractor and Equipment Football Roundtable. The Warriors finished the regular season undefeated at 9-0 defeating Kennett last Friday. Valle Catholic was short-handed for the regular season finale against the Indians but still managed to pick up a convincing victory to put a stamp on a phenomenal season. Head Coach Judd Naeger says his team had to adjust.
Fox’s Jackson is Applebee’s Athlete of the Week
(Arnold) Carter Jackson, a junior soccer player for the Fox Warriors is this week’s Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week. Jackson has been a scoring machine. of late having notched hat tricks in three consecutive games against Parkway North, Sullivan and Ritenour. He also set a Fox season scoring record with 19 goals, the record was previously held by Cody Voney. Fox boys soccer head coach Nathan Knee-House says Carter has put some memorable shots in the net.
Park Hills Finalizing Details of Pool
(Park Hills) It will still be a long time before Park Hills residents will be able to swim, but City Administrator Mark McFarland says that they are closing in on finalizing the details of the design of the new aquatic center…. McFarland gives us an updated timeline…. Park Hills will...
Jefferson R-7 on James Hardie Announcement
(Festus) The news is out that James Hardie manufacturing plans on building a 1.25 million square foot plant in Crystal City. The plant will be built on the Festus airport property which resides in the Jefferson R-7 School District. Jefferson schools Superintendent Clint Johnston says the announcement of Project Redbird...
Iris May Paul – Service 10/29/22 at 11 a.m.
Iris May Paul of Fredericktown died Thursday (10/20) at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday (10/29) morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitaton for Iris Paul will be Friday (10/28) evening from 5 until 8 and Saturday morning from 9...
Keith Castleberry Senior – Service 10/29/22 4 p.m.
Keith Castleberry Senior of Farmington died October 21st at the age of 64. His visitation will be held Saturday, October 29th at 2 o’clock with a funeral service at 4 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
Virginia Lee Clifton – Service 10/28/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia Lee Clifton of Perryville died Saturday (10/22) at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Berry will be at the Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Crosstown. Visitation for Virginia Lee Clifton will be Friday morning...
Judith Diane Coleman — Celebration of Life 11/6/22 11 A.M. until 3 P.M.
Judith Diane Coleman of Hillsboro passed away Thursday, October 20th, she was 73 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 6th from 11 AM until 3 PM at the Hillsboro Knights of Columbus in Hillsboro. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Erika Wade Foundation To Hold 5K Run
(Farmington) The Erika Wade Foundation is gearing up for it’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Brian Bates is helping to organize a 5K Run and Walk on November 12th in Farmington. He tells us more about the foundation. Bates says Shriners Hospital for Kids is a great organization to...
Festus R-6 prepping early childhood center for next year’s kick off
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District continues to prep for the opening of its Early Childhood program which is set to begin in August 2023. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss has more information. My MO Info · KJ102522A. The District’s Early Childhood Center will be housed at the former Wee...
Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp offering energy assistance to eligible families
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC) offers energy assistance for those families in-need and that qualify. Lisa Avis is the Utility Assistance Coordinator for the JFCAC. She says they are currently providing Liheap (Lie-Heap) to their consumers. My MO Info · KJ102422H. Avis adds there is...
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) – Service 10/28/22 At 2 P.M.
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) of Park Hills died Tuesday at the age of 94. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at the Elvins Baptist Church. Burial will be at Old Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run. Visitation for Betty Jean McFarland is Friday morning from 10 until 11:30...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
Raymond Francis Smith Jr. — Service 10/29/22 11 A.M.
Raymond Francis Smith Jr. of Festus passed away Saturday, October 22, he was 61 years old. Funeral services will be Saturday (10/29) morning at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Raymond Smith Jr. will be Friday...
Boil water advisory has been lifted in Festus
(Festus) The boil water advisory in the City of Festus has been lifted and things are back to normal after the large water main break on Saturday. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they got the “all clear” this (Wednesday) morning. Camp says they were able to bring...
athleticbusiness.com
Fixing Flood-Damaged St. Louis Soccer Stadium to Cost Millions
Centene Stadium in St. Louis, the city's new soccer stadium, is still not fully operating after a broken pipe and rainstorm postponed the inaugural game two months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a spokesman for St. Louis City SC — the new Major League Soccer franchise — told the newspaper that the team is close to resolving its issues and could announce more in “the near future.”
KMOV
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
