thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
Bears Expose This Real Issue For Patriots QB Bailey Zappe
It had to be a helpless feeling for New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe on the four occasions it occurred against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Zappe had that number of passes tipped at the line of scrimmage once he came on in relief of Mac Jones early in the second quarter. Three times they fell harmlessly to the turf, but one batted ball wound up in the hands of Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith.
Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans
FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 7 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 8. 2022 stats: 7 games | 66.9 pct | 2,159 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 20 pass TD | 5 INT | 113 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich's Monday announcement that the team was benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season was stunning. When the Colts traded for the veteran in the offseason, nobody expected a change like this (before the calendar has...
NFL
RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline
Within the last week, two big-name running backs were traded with Christian McCaffrey going across the country to San Francisco and James Robinson heading up the East Coast to the New York Jets. The McCaffrey trade came after the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, with the Carolina Panthers getting...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire
The bad news out of Week 7 was the significant injury to rookie fantasy stud Breece Hall (suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season). Hall had established himself as a legitimate RB1 and this turn of events will leave thousands of fantasy managers scrambling for a replacement this week. Adding to the bad news: Hall's backup and likely rest-of-season RB2 Michael Carter is already rostered in 72% of NFL.com leagues.
NFL
Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running backs
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay thought he was done facing Christian McCaffrey after his club beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Nope. Following last week's trade of CMC to San Francisco, McVay and the Rams are gearing up to face the shifty back again in Week 8. "You...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
NFL
Bill Belichick on Patriots' starting QB: 'We'll see how it goes today'
In a back-and-forth interaction with reporters Wednesday, New England head coach Bill Belichick utilized his trademark vagueness in discussing the Patriots' starting quarterback debate, simply answering a series of questions with the same answer: "We'll see how it goes today." Belichick and his staff have a decision to make as...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One perennial NFC contender that's no longer trustworthy. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 7?. -- RB cracks MVP rankings. But first,...
