Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Bears Expose This Real Issue For Patriots QB Bailey Zappe

It had to be a helpless feeling for New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe on the four occasions it occurred against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Zappe had that number of passes tipped at the line of scrimmage once he came on in relief of Mac Jones early in the second quarter. Three times they fell harmlessly to the turf, but one batted ball wound up in the hands of Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB

Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
NESN

Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take

One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
NESN

On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans

FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire

The bad news out of Week 7 was the significant injury to rookie fantasy stud Breece Hall (suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season). Hall had established himself as a legitimate RB1 and this turn of events will leave thousands of fantasy managers scrambling for a replacement this week. Adding to the bad news: Hall's backup and likely rest-of-season RB2 Michael Carter is already rostered in 72% of NFL.com leagues.
NFL

Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
TEXAS STATE
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

Bill Belichick on Patriots' starting QB: 'We'll see how it goes today'

In a back-and-forth interaction with reporters Wednesday, New England head coach Bill Belichick utilized his trademark vagueness in discussing the Patriots' starting quarterback debate, simply answering a series of questions with the same answer: "We'll see how it goes today." Belichick and his staff have a decision to make as...
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
HOUSTON, TX

