FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO