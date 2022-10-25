ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers pile up goals in second period to chase down Penguins

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times during a span of about 4 1/2 minutes in the second period to rally for a 6-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, and Zach Hyman each had a goal and assist, while Tyson Barrie and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton, which got 31 saves from Jack Campbell.

Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, who lost for the first time in regulation this season. Jason Zucker had two assists, and goalie Tristan Jarry made 41 saves and also tallied a first-period assist.

Edmonton outshot Pittsburgh 47-35, including 26-4 in the second period.

After Barrie’s power-play goal pulled the Oilers to within 3-2 with 15:57 left in the second period, Kane started the flurry of goals by tying the game off Draisaitl’s assist with 4:51 remaining.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers the lead off assists from Hyman and Brett Kulak with 2:32 left. Draisaitl’s goal, which came off assists from Kane and Darnell Nurse with 23 seconds remaining, pushed the advantage to 5-3 entering the final period.

McLeod capped the scoring off Derek Ryan’s assist with 3:15 left.

After Hyman scored off an assist from Evan Bouchard to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at the 4:36 mark of the opening period, the Penguins bunched two goals midway through the period to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Rakell’s power-play goal off assists from Zucker and Jeff Carter tied the game with 9:16 left in the first before Crosby’s fourth goal of the season gave the Penguins the lead. Jarry flung the puck down the boards to Rakell, who collected it at the blue line and delivered a perfect centering pass to Crosby. He one-timed a shot past Campbell with 7:31 left in the period.

Rust extended the lead to 3-1 two minutes into the second period on assists from Evgeni Malkin and Zucker.

Campbell stopped Rust’s initial shot from the left slot, but he collected the rebound, and as he was circling around the back of the goal, Rust flipped a shot off Campbell and into the back of the net.

