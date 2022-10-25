Las Vegas, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Las Vegas.
The Durango High School soccer team will have a game with Las Vegas High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
Durango High School
Las Vegas High School
October 25, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Western High School soccer team will have a game with Bonanza High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Western High School
Bonanza High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Bishop Gorman Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Eldorado High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Bishop Gorman Catholic High School
Eldorado High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Las Vegas High School soccer team will have a game with Durango High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Las Vegas High School
Durango High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Foothill High School soccer team will have a game with Sierra Vista High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Foothill High School
Sierra Vista High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
