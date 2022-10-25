ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Las Vegas.

The Durango High School soccer team will have a game with Las Vegas High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.

Durango High School
Las Vegas High School
October 25, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Western High School soccer team will have a game with Bonanza High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.

Western High School
Bonanza High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bishop Gorman Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Eldorado High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.

Bishop Gorman Catholic High School
Eldorado High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Las Vegas High School soccer team will have a game with Durango High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.

Las Vegas High School
Durango High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Foothill High School soccer team will have a game with Sierra Vista High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.

Foothill High School
Sierra Vista High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Las Vegas

Golf trips to Las Vegas come in all shapes and sizes—from the high-rollers looking for the best experience or the Sin City visitors looking for an escape from the tables. Either way, we have the best options for every budget and type of golfer. Though the price tags at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club are not for everybody, there are decent options for the everyman, too, such as the lit-up par-3 course at Angel Park.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Formula 1 announces tickets to start at $500 for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 has announced ticket sale dates for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. According to a news release, pre-sale will be available on Ticketmaster to American Express Card Members from Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9:59 a.m. From there, organizers say “the priority interest list will receive early access to a dedicated ticket allotment beginning on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. PT.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year. In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that fourteen-time GRAMMY-Award winner Bruno Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits

San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Avril Lavigne no longer performing at ‘When We Were Young’ Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those heading to the second round of the “When We Were Young” festival this Saturday will notice one headliner has been removed from the lineup. Promoters posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that “due to unforeseen circumstance,” singer Avril Lavigne will not longer be performing at this Saturday’s event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UNLV hosts free student loan debt relief workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV and Clark County have partnered with one another to offer free informational sessions to those who have questions about the Biden-Harris administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. UNLV financial experts will explain eligibility standards for the debt forgiveness program and the Public Service Loan...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV

Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
LAUGHLIN, NV
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy