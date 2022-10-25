Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
A lost decade in the stock market is likely as long as oil prices continue to trend higher, Stifel says
Investors should be prepared for a lost decade of returns in the stock market, according to Stifel. The outlook hinges on commodity prices continuing to move higher throughout the decade. "If commodity soar (oil/war), then it's extremely unlikely the S&P 500 meaningfully rises," Stifel said. While Stifel equity strategist Barry...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
Here's one key measure of stock performance that suggests the market has already hit a bottom, Leuthold's Jim Paulsen says
Cyclical stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500, suggesting the market has hit a bottom, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold. New leadership in the broader market is also coming from copper prices and small-cap shares. Cyclical stocks, sensitive to economic changes, have performed "surprisingly well" after the...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Trading Adidas Stock After Company Cuts Ties With Ye
A lot of turmoil surrounds Adidas (ADDYY) , as the athletic apparel maker has felt pressure to drop Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — from its line. The company has finally done so, but not without its stock paying the price. Shares of Adidas, the ADR unit that’s traded here in the U.S., have fallen in five straight trading sessions — including Tuesday.
Coca-Cola (KO) Exceeds Earnings Estimates, but Here Are the 5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now
Consumer staples stocks are beating the broader market this year and analysts say these five names are poised for more outperformance ahead.
Analyst Ratings for FedEx
Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Bearish Baton Passes to Earnings
Stocks have shown an impressive amount of resilience since rallying in the wake of CPI almost two weeks ago. Bulls are buying dips despite hot inflation, a new high in the 10-year yield, Tesla TSLA at a new low, and some wild geopolitical events. Now, the rubber meets the road.
Is Aercap (AER) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.48, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) is a Trending Stock
ESTE - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil and gas company have returned +21.4% over the past month...
ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WISH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.77, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th
SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days. SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus. SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corp. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend...
Is First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FXU - Free Report) made its debut on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a...
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CCRN - Free Report) closed at $36.36, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce...
5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Build Your Portfolio
USFD - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. DINO - Free Report) are some such stocks. Now let us understand the concept of book value. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ABR - Free Report) closed at $13.21, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained...
