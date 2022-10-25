The Internet Revokes Vince Vaughn’s Chicago Bears Fan Card After He Says “Soldiers Field” On The ManningCast

Did I just hear what I think I did…

As a Chicago guy (not born here, lived here for the past 15 years), and fellow Bears fan, I’m also big Vince Vaughn fan.

You got your Wedding Crashers, The Break Up, The Dilemma, Old School, Swingers, Four Christmases if it’s the right time of year… the man has a just a phenomenal catalog of feel-good comedies.

I mean, rainy Saturday afternoon, you’re a little hungover from Friday night’s shenanigans… you order some shitty food and plop down on the couch, throw on Couples Retreat… just try and tell me that won’t turn your whole day around.

Anyways, the Lake Forest native is one of Chicago’s premiere celebrity sports fans, frequently seen at Cubs games, Bears games, Blackhawks games, etc…

Although, after tonight, I think we need to get that Chicago fan card revoked.

During Peyton and Eli Manning’s Monday Night Football broadcast of the Bears/Patriots game, Vince made a guest appearance in the fourth quarter. Following Barack Obama and Bill Burr (hell of a ManningCast lineup by the way), Vince was as entertaining as always, until he said…

“SOLDIERS FIELD”

Soldiers? With an “s?”

What self-respecting Bears fan, a guy born and raised in the Chicago metropolitan area, calls it “SOLDIERS field”?

I’m embarrassed and ashamed… like physically uncomfortable by the fact that Vince Vaughn just said “Soldiers Field” on national television like some kinda bozo tourist from South Dakota.

And Twitter called him out for it:

Dammit Vince…

How good was Bill Burr though?