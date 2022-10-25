ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is home to a cat litter plant

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy. The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues West Virginia voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as Election Day nears.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Left Behind During a Bathroom Break as Group Leaders Breached Capitol Building Testifies at Seditious Conspiracy Trial

A Florida- and Oregon-based man who traveled to Washington D.C. with members of the Oath Keepers — but didn’t enter the U.S. Capitol with them, perhaps due to an unintentionally well-timed bathroom break — testified for the government that he didn’t directly hear leaders of the group discuss a specific plan to breach the building, although he acknowledged that such conversations could have occurred.
OREGON STATE
The Baltimore Sun

‘A collapsing house of cards’: Officials in Maryland decry impending failure of another Chesapeake Bay agreement

Observing the signing of the very first Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement in 1983, Maryland state Sen. Gerald Winegrad would never have imagined the string of failures ahead, he said. Bay agreements prescribing pollution cuts for 2000 and 2010 would both fall short. And now, it seems targets for 2025 won’t be met either. Winegrad, a longtime bay advocate, is among the legislators and ...
MARYLAND STATE
Metro News

Work underway on US Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Work is underway on the U.S. Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs in Morgan County. “It’s underway,” former Delegate Daryl Cowles told the Panhandle News Network Tuesday. “Bulldozers are pushing dirt, clearing land and making the path for a four-lane bypass.”. Cowles,...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
US News and World Report

129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

West Virginia middle schools receive ‘Save The Music’ grant

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History announced today, October 26, 2022, their Save The Music Foundation grants for middle schools in southern West Virginia. Four middle schools in southern West Virginia will receive an average of $40,000 in musical instruments, materials and ongoing program management. Randall Reid-Smith, curator […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

How is the flu impacting West Virginia this year?

The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
GEORGIA STATE
WVNS

Levy on Greenbrier County ballot will determine school funding

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In Greenbrier County, a levy on the ballot will determine whether the county schools will receive additional funding. The levy would allot an additional $8.3 million to Greenbrier County Schools for significant long-term investments into school safety, as well as building maintenance and repairs, and continuation of the county’s music and […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

