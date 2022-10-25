Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
West Virginia is home to a cat litter plant
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy. The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that […]
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues West Virginia voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as Election Day nears.
Commercial Dispatch
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi’s statues in Washington
JACKSON — While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, then-chairman of the Senate Rules...
CBS News
West Virginia federal judge blocks law banning possession of guns without serial numbers
CHARLESTON (KDKA) - A federal judge in West Virginia has blocked a law that bans the possession of firearms with the serial numbers removed. In his ruling, the judge said firearms with the serial number filed off should be considered "legal" under the constitution. He cited a recent U.S. Supreme...
More food stamps: Ohio, West Virginia residents may have money waiting for them in pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (food stamps), also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S....
Oath Keepers Member Left Behind During a Bathroom Break as Group Leaders Breached Capitol Building Testifies at Seditious Conspiracy Trial
A Florida- and Oregon-based man who traveled to Washington D.C. with members of the Oath Keepers — but didn’t enter the U.S. Capitol with them, perhaps due to an unintentionally well-timed bathroom break — testified for the government that he didn’t directly hear leaders of the group discuss a specific plan to breach the building, although he acknowledged that such conversations could have occurred.
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
‘A collapsing house of cards’: Officials in Maryland decry impending failure of another Chesapeake Bay agreement
Observing the signing of the very first Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement in 1983, Maryland state Sen. Gerald Winegrad would never have imagined the string of failures ahead, he said. Bay agreements prescribing pollution cuts for 2000 and 2010 would both fall short. And now, it seems targets for 2025 won’t be met either. Winegrad, a longtime bay advocate, is among the legislators and ...
Metro News
Work underway on US Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Work is underway on the U.S. Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs in Morgan County. “It’s underway,” former Delegate Daryl Cowles told the Panhandle News Network Tuesday. “Bulldozers are pushing dirt, clearing land and making the path for a four-lane bypass.”. Cowles,...
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator won’t have access to Senate offices and can’t participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By...
Metro News
State school board president doesn’t mince words about West Virginia’s poor test scores
Paul Hardesty, president of West Virginia’s state school board, needed no thesaurus to describe the state’s most recent educational assessment scores. “I could use big, fancy words, but I’m just going to use this one: They suck,” Hardesty said today. “I mean, they’re dismal. They’re not good. The worst in the history of the state.”
West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
West Virginia middle schools receive ‘Save The Music’ grant
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History announced today, October 26, 2022, their Save The Music Foundation grants for middle schools in southern West Virginia. Four middle schools in southern West Virginia will receive an average of $40,000 in musical instruments, materials and ongoing program management. Randall Reid-Smith, curator […]
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
thecentersquare.com
Report: West Virginia health care regulations blocked $43.7M in investments
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s certificate of need law prevented at least $43.7 million in health care investments between 2017 and 2020, according to a report published by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation. Certificate of need laws, also called CON laws, are regulations that require health-care providers...
How is the flu impacting West Virginia this year?
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
Levy on Greenbrier County ballot will determine school funding
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In Greenbrier County, a levy on the ballot will determine whether the county schools will receive additional funding. The levy would allot an additional $8.3 million to Greenbrier County Schools for significant long-term investments into school safety, as well as building maintenance and repairs, and continuation of the county’s music and […]
State Sen. Bill Kennemer declines to take down TV campaign ad despite pleas from murdered woman’s family
Oregon political ads are getting increasingly negative, with less than two weeks until Election Day. For one Oregon woman, an attack ad in a Portland-area legislative race is painfully personal. Ellie Forness, whose mother was brutally beaten to death five years ago, believes a state senator is capitalizing on her...
Comments / 0