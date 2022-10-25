Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Early vote numbers in Washington County already surpass August totals
It’s near the halfway point of the 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election, and numbers show Washington County has already topped its totals for early voting in the Aug. 4 election. As of Tuesday, which is six days into the early voting period, the Washington County...
Kingsport Times-News
Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers
ELIZABETHTON — Tonight’s meeting of the Carter County Commission has been cancelled after it became apparent that there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. The special meeting of the county commission had been called last week,...
supertalk929.com
Commissioners Can’t Agree On Method To Fund Sheriff’s Department Raises
A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.
Bitcoin mine lawsuit settlement proposal heads to county leaders in November — specific Telford site for new mine selected
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners finally face an unenviable decision: settle a lawsuit against Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies and make Limestone residents near the current mine happy, or head back to court so Telford residents avoid a new mine in their own community. Commissioners saw an official settlement proposal Monday, just three […]
Kingsport Times-News
Democratic candidate for governor stumps in Jonesborough
Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, made a stop at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Wednesday for a meet-the-candidate event hosted by area Democrats. Martin said he was taking his campaign’s message to diverse communities across the state during the closing days...
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs
ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the sign ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director...
Kingsport Times-News
State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center
The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
Kingsport Times-News
Interstate development zone to be brought up again next month
An economic redevelopment zone off Exit 69 of Interstate 81 is still on the table as Sullivan County Commissioners plan to mull it over again next month. County Commissioner Sam Jones, who sponsored the resolution for the zone, asked to delay a vote last week during the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to speak in Bristol on Wednesday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to speak in Bristol, Virginia on Wednesday. According to the governor’s office, Youngkin will deliver remarks at the Cardinal News and Bristol Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series. The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Bristol Train Station. Youngkin will discuss economic development in […]
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Commission discusses Tumbling Creek flooding, sheriff's department bonus during meeting
The Unicoi County Commission decided not to install new culverts on Tumbling Creek Road during Monday’s meeting. The new, larger culverts were intended to help prevent the roadway from flooding — something residents of Tumbling Creek Road have been struggling with for years.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins commissioners fielding requests for Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
Herald and Tribune
New meters on their way for Jonesborough customers
Drive-by meter reading is now a reality in Jonesborough as 1,440 brand new water meters are being installed as part of the Town’s systemwide meter replacement program. At the most recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Monday Oct. 10, the board discussed what this change will consist of – including meter readers being able to now read meters from their cars via digital tablets.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman designated historic civil engineering landmark
KINGSPORT — Eastman has been designated as a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. The manufacturing site in Kingsport was recently chosen by the American Society of Civil Engineers, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport’s Texas Roadhouse adding seating for 50 additional guests
KINGSPORT — Construction is underway to expand seating at the Texas Roadhouse, 1221 E. Stone Drive. The renovation will add seats to accommodate 50 guests and enlarge the to-go area for carryout orders.
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. All South Fork customers are urged to boil tap water before use once service is restored. The utility district says the water main break happened Tuesday night on Weaver Pike. South Fork did not […]
Kingsport Times-News
Goodwill home office moving to Stone Drive property
KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold its current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of the Goodwill property located at 2745 East Stone Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
City issues burn ban, cyclist still in hospital
KINGSPORT — Chris Vandagriff, fire marshal for Kingsport, has issued a citywide burn ban that took effect Tuesday. Due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall, all outdoor fires are prohibited and subject to fine.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kingsport success story is built on leadership
Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say. But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City woman charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication
Dora Warren, of Johnson City, was arrested by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday and charged with aggravated assault towards a first responder and public intoxication. At 10:12 pm, officers responded to a possible fight in progress at the Downtown Square breezeway, according to a press release.Upon arrival, officers...
