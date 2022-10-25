ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

supertalk929.com

Commissioners Can’t Agree On Method To Fund Sheriff’s Department Raises

A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.
WJHL

Bitcoin mine lawsuit settlement proposal heads to county leaders in November — specific Telford site for new mine selected

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners finally face an unenviable decision: settle a lawsuit against Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies and make Limestone residents near the current mine happy, or head back to court so Telford residents avoid a new mine in their own community. Commissioners saw an official settlement proposal Monday, just three […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Democratic candidate for governor stumps in Jonesborough

Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, made a stop at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Wednesday for a meet-the-candidate event hosted by area Democrats. Martin said he was taking his campaign’s message to diverse communities across the state during the closing days...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs

ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the sign ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center

The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Interstate development zone to be brought up again next month

An economic redevelopment zone off Exit 69 of Interstate 81 is still on the table as Sullivan County Commissioners plan to mull it over again next month. County Commissioner Sam Jones, who sponsored the resolution for the zone, asked to delay a vote last week during the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.
WJHL

Gov. Glenn Youngkin to speak in Bristol on Wednesday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to speak in Bristol, Virginia on Wednesday. According to the governor’s office, Youngkin will deliver remarks at the Cardinal News and Bristol Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series. The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Bristol Train Station. Youngkin will discuss economic development in […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins commissioners fielding requests for Baby Doe funds

ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Herald and Tribune

New meters on their way for Jonesborough customers

Drive-by meter reading is now a reality in Jonesborough as 1,440 brand new water meters are being installed as part of the Town’s systemwide meter replacement program. At the most recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Monday Oct. 10, the board discussed what this change will consist of – including meter readers being able to now read meters from their cars via digital tablets.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. All South Fork customers are urged to boil tap water before use once service is restored. The utility district says the water main break happened Tuesday night on Weaver Pike. South Fork did not […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Goodwill home office moving to Stone Drive property

KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold its current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of the Goodwill property located at 2745 East Stone Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City issues burn ban, cyclist still in hospital

KINGSPORT — Chris Vandagriff, fire marshal for Kingsport, has issued a citywide burn ban that took effect Tuesday. Due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall, all outdoor fires are prohibited and subject to fine.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport success story is built on leadership

Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say. But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City woman charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication

Dora Warren, of Johnson City, was arrested by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday and charged with aggravated assault towards a first responder and public intoxication. At 10:12 pm, officers responded to a possible fight in progress at the Downtown Square breezeway, according to a press release.Upon arrival, officers...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

