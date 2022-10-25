A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.

9 HOURS AGO