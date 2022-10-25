Myanmar’s military has defended air strikes it carried out on a concert organised by an ethnic minority that killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians.The military claimed it was responding to the ambushes and attacks from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a group engaged in a six-decade-long struggle demanding greater autonomy for the Kachin people.The strikes, which were carried out on Sunday, were in accordance with international rules of engagement, the junta claimed, adding that it was a “necessary operation” in response to “terrorist” acts carried out by the Kachin group.It also dismissed the reports of...

2 DAYS AGO