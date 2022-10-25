ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Appalachian Power Park getting a major upgrade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Appalachian Power Park will be getting a new look this year as the field is under construction for some major changes. It's a million dollar project that's been in the works for well over a year in hopes that the new turf will be a home run for players and fans.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

New exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager unveiled at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager was unveiled Monday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The exhibit honoring Yeager and his accomplishments was unveiled in partial observance of one of his most notable feats – becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947, according to a news release from Marshall University.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police respond after body found in Ironton, Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The police chief in Ironton, Ohio, said an investigation is underway after a body was found. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said the body was discovered on Ninth Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations also responded. Police planned to release additional details at a...
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Education officials react to record low test scores, West Virginia ranking near the bottom

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

New early voting site opens on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — On the first day of early voting in West Virginia, 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, reports the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash kills one in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Gallia County, Ohio. Garrett J. Sheets, 29, of Bidwell was killed in Wednesday afternoon in a wreck along Route 29, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The news...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

New Nitro-St. Albans bridge set to open Friday; grand opening ceremony scheduled

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The new Nitro-St. Albans Interstate 64 bridge is set to open to traffic Friday following a grand opening ceremony, the governor’s office said. The new bridge, officially named the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, is part of a $224 million Interstate 64 widening project from Nitro to U.S. 35. A ceremony to commemorate the opening is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., according to Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Kenova Pumpkin House adds giant 1,080 pound gourd to its annual display

KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kenova Pumpkin House welcomed a big addition to its annual display Wednesday. A 1,080 pound pumpkin was delivered to Wayne County for the public to enjoy thanks to grower Sarah Beth Baker. Baker is a resident of Greenbrier County who has grown pumpkins in...
KENOVA, WV
wchstv.com

Marshall to unveil expansion of digital forensic laboratory

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall University on Monday was scheduled to unveil the school’s newly expanded West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory that school officials said will provide more space for university students to complete internships with State Police. A ribbon cutting ceremony was set for 1...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Silver Alert canceled after missing Logan County man located

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15.p.m. 10/26/22. Deputies in Logan County report a missing man has been located. A Silver Alert was issued for Tony Dingess on Tuesday, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff's Office. An update posted by deputies Wednesday canceled the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

