Grand opening for youth athletic field complete with fresh turf conducted in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Little League baseball players in Charleston will have a brand new field on which to play. On Monday, the city conducted a grand opening in Kanawha City for the field, complete with fresh turf. This is just one of 10 fields that are getting new...
South Charleston man found guilty in murder of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A South Charleston man was found guilty in Megis County Tuesday on six charges in connection with the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Keontae Nelson, 20, was found guilty of murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary...
Appalachian Power Park getting a major upgrade
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Appalachian Power Park will be getting a new look this year as the field is under construction for some major changes. It's a million dollar project that's been in the works for well over a year in hopes that the new turf will be a home run for players and fans.
New exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager unveiled at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new exhibit honoring Chuck Yeager was unveiled Monday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The exhibit honoring Yeager and his accomplishments was unveiled in partial observance of one of his most notable feats – becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947, according to a news release from Marshall University.
Police respond after body found in Ironton, Ohio
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The police chief in Ironton, Ohio, said an investigation is underway after a body was found. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said the body was discovered on Ninth Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations also responded. Police planned to release additional details at a...
Education officials react to record low test scores, West Virginia ranking near the bottom
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
Early voting period opens in West Virginia with hundreds casting ballots
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Early voting in the 2022 midterm election is underway in West Virginia. Officials said no major problems have been reported. Voters have the option to vote early until Nov. 5 - just three days before Election Day. West Virginia's top election official, Secretary of State...
New early voting site opens on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — On the first day of early voting in West Virginia, 100 people came to vote at Charleston’s newest polling place in the West Side. Chuck Overstreet, a Charleston City Council member representing Ward 3 and the board chair for the West Side Neighborhood Association, reports the use of the Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council building as a voting site has been highly-anticipated.
Single-vehicle rollover crash kills one in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — State police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Gallia County, Ohio. Garrett J. Sheets, 29, of Bidwell was killed in Wednesday afternoon in a wreck along Route 29, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The news...
New Nitro-St. Albans bridge set to open Friday; grand opening ceremony scheduled
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The new Nitro-St. Albans Interstate 64 bridge is set to open to traffic Friday following a grand opening ceremony, the governor’s office said. The new bridge, officially named the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, is part of a $224 million Interstate 64 widening project from Nitro to U.S. 35. A ceremony to commemorate the opening is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., according to Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
Kenova Pumpkin House adds giant 1,080 pound gourd to its annual display
KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kenova Pumpkin House welcomed a big addition to its annual display Wednesday. A 1,080 pound pumpkin was delivered to Wayne County for the public to enjoy thanks to grower Sarah Beth Baker. Baker is a resident of Greenbrier County who has grown pumpkins in...
Murder weapons introduced and Jake Wagner tells why he confessed in Pike Co. murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Jake Wagner testified Wednesday for the third straight day against his older brother George Wagner IV as the actual murder weapons were introduced and the younger brother also disclosed why he decided to confess and plead guilty. Jake entered his plea deal for life in prison...
Pig raffle to raise money for Tug Valley High School football team draws ire of PETA
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The fate of a porker is packing some controversy in Williamson. PETA is crying foul over the “Save the Pig” fundraiser underway in Mingo County that is being conducted to raise money for the Tug Valley High School football program. People can buy...
Loaded handgun found in man's carry-on bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne, West Virginia, man was cited by police after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, security officials said. The .40 caliber handgun was found loaded with 12 bullets and one in the chamber at a checkpoint...
Marshall to unveil expansion of digital forensic laboratory
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall University on Monday was scheduled to unveil the school’s newly expanded West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory that school officials said will provide more space for university students to complete internships with State Police. A ribbon cutting ceremony was set for 1...
Man sentenced to maximum time in prison for shooting woman in the head in front of infant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was sentenced to the maximum time in prison after a jury convicted him of a several violent crimes related to a shooting. Anthony Morgan II, 40, was found guilty of the crimes in August following a trial that lasted three days in front of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.
Deputies: Silver Alert canceled after missing Logan County man located
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15.p.m. 10/26/22. Deputies in Logan County report a missing man has been located. A Silver Alert was issued for Tony Dingess on Tuesday, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff's Office. An update posted by deputies Wednesday canceled the...
Man faces felony DUI charges following deadly head-on collision in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:45 p.m.10/26/22. Court records said a man has been accused of driving while impaired after a head-on collision in Kanawha County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two others. Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden has been charged with two counts...
Police: Victim shot while walking to his vehicle in Huntington; suspect, motive unknown
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE: 2:50 p.m., 10/26/22. The victim in a shooting in Huntington on Tuesday told police he was shot by an unknown person while he was walking to his vehicle, investigators said. The shooting was reported late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue,...
